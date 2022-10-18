FHN Today: Florida Panthers Lose in Boston, Back Home

The Florida Panthers are back home and gearing up for their first homestand of the new season, a three-game set which kicks off Wednesday night against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Panthers sustained their first loss of the season Monday night in Boston, a game in which they started down a player (Brandon Montour) from the get, then lost Aaron Ekblad to injury in the second.

Updates on both could come today although the team has the day off.

Florida’s upcoming three-game homestand has games against the Flyers (Wednesday), Tampa Bay (Friday) and the Islanders (Sunday).

Only the Islanders game will be on Bally Sports as the Flyers game is being nationally broadcast on TNT and the Lightning game will be exclusively streamed on ESPN+.

So, with the Florida Panthers having no cap space, how do they bring up reinforcements from their AHL team in Charlotte?

And, who would they bring up?

— Aside from the injury news, the Panthers did lose to the host Bruins 5-3 on Monday night.

Florida never had the lead in the game but showed it is a team that will continue to fight until the end.

Coach Paul Maurice was impressed with that.

— Speaking of Maurice, hear his postgame comments as well as reaction from Sergei Bobrovsky and Colin White. You can also check out the FHN Panthers Postgame once again LIVE! from Plantation.

— The Panthers were the favorites on Monday so if you took the Bruins, you won at least a little bit.

Jake DeBrusk was a surprise addition to the Boston Bruins lineup on Monday night and he celebrated his birthday with one whale of a game.

— David Pastrnak had a beaut of a goal as he went between Marc Staal’s legs then went five-hole on Bob to give Boston a 3-1 lead.

— The Philadelphia Flyers have a tough road trip which starts Tuesday in Tampa and continues Wednesday in South Florida.

— The Pittsburgh Penguins cough up a lead, lose to the Montreal Canadiens in overtime.

— Speaking of the Canadiens, their kids came though in that win.

— The Calgary Flames will play their next eight games on home ice. They can set themselves up pretty well.

— The Detroit Red Wings pull out a point against the Kings with a late third-period goal.

