Florida Panthers Lose Goal Horn Before Game 3 of Cup Final

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers scored a pair of goals in the opening period of Game 3 in the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night yet there was no goal horn to announce them.

It was not on purpose nor was it any sort of conspiracy concocted in some backwoods office in Alberta.

No, the goal horn at Amerant Bank Arena reportedly just shorted out sometime on Monday and could not be repaired in time for the game.

The Panthers usually set off the horn when the team hits the ice before the game and, obviously, after they score a goal.

Not on Monday.

There was no goal horn for Brad Marchand’s opener 56 seconds into the game, nor Carter Verhaeghe’s power-play goal later in the first.

A host of electricians were working on the problem throughout the first period and intermission; the team does have a recording of a goal horn but, at least in the opening period, declined to use it.

Florida went into the second period up 2-0.

The Panthers used the recording of the horn to welcome the team onto the ice to start the new period — and when Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett scored later in the period to make it 4-1.

They will, apparently, continue to use the recorded version and, when turned up to 11, it sounds pretty good.

The horn is not expected to return to action tonight.

It would be eligible to come off IR for Game 4 on Thursday.

