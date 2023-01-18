FHN TODAY: Florida Panthers Lose in Toronto, Maurice Ticked

Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice had plenty of love for his team Tuesday night following a 5-4 overtime loss to the host Toronto Maple Leafs.

The refs?

No love lost there.

Those who were waiting for Maurice’s postgame comments on the officiating were not left disappointed as he went after the refs, continued to decry the league’s scheduling tendencies and basically said coaches expect the Leafs to get calls in Toronto.

It was quite the postgame spectacle!

Check out the story I wrote last night on what led to the events — there is an old beef between Maurice and one of the refs — and also check out the video below.

Fun stuff.

We also have more on the controversy in Philadelphia as Ivan Provorov refused to wear a Flyers’ Pride Night warmup jersey, NHL Trade Deadline info from Detroit and much, much more.

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

So, what got Maurice so fired up, anyway?

The Leafs took advantage of two power plays in the first two periods of the game — including phantom calls on Ryan Lomberg and Radko Gudas — as they beat the Panthers in overtime.

Sergei Bobrovsky was terrific on Tuesday night as three of the goals he gave up either came off a skate, a body or on a power play rebound.

Cannot fault him for any of those, really.

— A popular story from yesterday you may have missed talked about how good the Florida Panthers’ new second line (Carter Verhaeghe, Sam Bennett and Matthew Tkachuk) has been.

— Hear from everything Maurice had to say (in front of the cameras, anyway) as well as Sasha Barkov and Aaron Ekblad following Tuesday’s loss on the FHN YouTube Channel.

Click RIGHT HERE to see everything all in one place

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

The big news involving the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night was not their win over the Anaheim nor Kevin Hayes’ hat trick.

It was Ivan Provorov declining to wear special ‘Pride Night’ warmup jerseys claiming it was against his religious beliefs.

The Flyers sat him for warmups but played him in the game.

— It is beyond overdue, but it looks like the Pittsburgh Penguins are close to retiring Jaromir Jagr’s No. 68.

— The Washington Capitals could not come back two straight nights as they lost to the Wild.

— So, if the Detroit Red Wings feel they are out of this thing, who may go at the NHL Trade Deadline?

— Charlie McAvoy is impressed with Boston Bruins teammate Hampus Lindholm.

— Due to injuries (and, perhaps an unwillingness to compete), the Montreal Canadiens are giving the kids a shot.

— The Canucks are a mess — and the Vegas Golden Knights may just take advantage.

PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT MONTREAL CANADIENS