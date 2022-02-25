Connect with us

The FHN Panthers Postgame: Florida gets some Columbus payback

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers did a number of things wrong on Thursday night and underestimating the Columbus Blue Jackets could have been on that list.

The Panthers had bludgeoned the Jackets in their previous two meetings — including one in Columbus just two weeks ago — and the Jackets responded on Tuesday night with a 6-3 win.

Florida helped Columbus on its quest, but give it to them.

The Jackets were deserving of a win against a heavily favored team.

The Panthers have now lost two straight at home. Before Tuesday’s loss to the Predators, Florida was 23-3-0 at home and had won their past nine in Sunrise.

Fun (depending on who you ask) Fact: The Panthers now have two home winning streaks of nine or more this season — and a pair of two-game home losing streaks.

The Covid-Cats lost to Ottawa and Los Angeles back in December.

Also a Fun Fact: The five losses Florida now has on home ice could all have come to teams who may not make the playoffs.

Can you name them all? How about we help: Seattle, Ottawa, L.A., Nashville and Columbus.

Anyway, check out tonight’s Panthers Postgame and hear from Andrew Brunette, Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar.

GR’S THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Jakob Voracek, Columbus

2. Patrik Laine, Columbus

3. J-F Berube, Columbus

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

EDMONTON OILERS AT FLORIDA PANTHERS

