MacKenzie Weegar snaps goal drought, helps Florida Panthers beat Rangers

SUNRISE — During the Florida Panthers 4-3 win over the New York Rangers on Wednesday night, defenseman MacKenzie Weegar was caught on camera talking to himself on the bench.

He seemed frustrated.

“It’s so bad, it’s so bad,” Weegar said to himself on the bench.

The last time he scored a goal was on May 24 in Florida’s 4-1 Game 5 victory over Tampa Bay to keep its postseason alive.

Since the elimination game the Panthers lost two days later, Weegar went 30 games without finding the back of the net.

“We got a good therapist on the team,” Weegar joked.