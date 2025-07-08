Florida Panthers Mailbag: Retired Numbers, Rings, New Jerseys

Welcome to the July Edition — a Florida Hockey Now 5th Anniversary Edition — of the Panthers Mailbag!

Thanks for coming by.

This Mailbag, certainly, has earned the right to be called a ‘Special Edition’ for all that you all have packed into it.

We have questions about future retired numbers, queries about what the Panthers could wear at Marlins Park for the Winter Classic, what the new championship rings could look like and more.

Much more.

Like, what will Sergei Bobrovsky’s new contract look like? Why no love for Bill Zito — and why no love from Eddie Olczyk when it comes to the Panthers.

We have over 30 questions packed into this thing with 3200+ words of copy (should have made it into two parts) thanks to all of you.

So, put on a pot of coffee and settle in.

This is a long one, folks.

On the current roster, who do you think are locks to have their jersey’s hung from the rafters when their careers are over? — Dr. Greene

I think the automatic number to be retired is Sasha Barkov’s No. 16. Two-time Stanley Cup champion, three-time Selke Trophy winner, yada yada. And there will be more, a lot more.