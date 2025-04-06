Florida Panthers
Florida Panthers may make Changes in Detroit after Roster Moves
The Florida Panthers brought up three players from the Charlotte Checkers on Sunday per the AHL transaction report.
That means there could be a couple of lineup changes later today when the Panthers visit the Red Wings.
The name move is Jesse Puljujarvi, who was the fourth-overall pick of the 2016 draft by Edmonton, who has played in 382 NHL games.
He was most recently with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
After he and the Penguins agreed to a contract termination so he could try and latch on with another club, Puljujarvi signed an AHL deal with the Checkers before getting a two-way NHL contract with the Panthers at the trade deadline.
Florida also brought back forward Rasmus Asplund and defenseman Matt Kiersted.
Following Saturday’s 3-0 loss in Ottawa, coach Paul Maurice appeared frustrated with some of his lines which could lead to some newcomers getting a chance against the Red Wings today.
The Panthers have scored two goals or fewer in five straight games and have currently lost their past four.
The Panthers are in Detroit today at 5:30 on TNT/truTV.
ON DECK: GAME No. 77
FLORIDA PANTHERS at DETROIT RED WINGS
- When: Sunday, 5:30 p.m.
- Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
- National TV: TNT/truTV
- National Streaming: Max/HBO
- Radio: WPOW 96.5 FM-2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL/Panthers App
- Last Season: Florida won 3-1
- This Season — At Detroit: Sunday. At Florida: Red Wings 5, Panthers 2 (Jan. 16); Thursday.
- All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 39-20-7, 5 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Tuesday vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
At this point what does it matter? Bench them all until the playoffs and start everyone from Charlotte, we might catch lightning in a bottle.
No surprise. The Panthers as of late have regressed from the type of play in front of their opponents’ nets and along the boards that earned them the Stanley Cup last season. You can say “yeah, but they outshot their opponent last night by a 2-1 margin and dominated for long stretches” but that doesn’t mean anything if you’re not willing to get greasy and create the mayhem necessary to manufacture opportunities and get those shots in. To that end, I miss guys like Ryan Lomberg. Will be very interesting to see what happens. The grit needs to be put… Read more »
Maybe PM is just experimenting with some people, to see how they may fit if needed when the action gets serious. Based on his comments he doesn’t express much concern, but I’m not so sure!
Verhaeghe is frustrated I’m sure, probably to PM too! Quite a number of games have passed, by with so many chances and little result. He’s bounced around between the lines and so far, nothing really has worked to get him going. Maybe it’s time for him to sit a bit?