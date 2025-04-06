Florida Panthers may make Changes in Detroit after Roster Moves

The Florida Panthers brought up three players from the Charlotte Checkers on Sunday per the AHL transaction report.

That means there could be a couple of lineup changes later today when the Panthers visit the Red Wings.

The name move is Jesse Puljujarvi, who was the fourth-overall pick of the 2016 draft by Edmonton, who has played in 382 NHL games.

He was most recently with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

After he and the Penguins agreed to a contract termination so he could try and latch on with another club, Puljujarvi signed an AHL deal with the Checkers before getting a two-way NHL contract with the Panthers at the trade deadline.

Florida also brought back forward Rasmus Asplund and defenseman Matt Kiersted.

Following Saturday’s 3-0 loss in Ottawa, coach Paul Maurice appeared frustrated with some of his lines which could lead to some newcomers getting a chance against the Red Wings today.

The Panthers have scored two goals or fewer in five straight games and have currently lost their past four.

The Panthers are in Detroit today at 5:30 on TNT/truTV.

ON DECK: GAME No. 77

FLORIDA PANTHERS at DETROIT RED WINGS