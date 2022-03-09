Maxim Mamin gets another shot with the Florida Panthers. Will it last?

With Anton Lundell out with an injury, Maxim Mamin found his way back into the Florida Panthers lineup Tuesday in Pittsburgh.

After not playing in the past four games — partially due to his team’s forward depth, but perhaps also because of his contractual status — Mamin spent part of his time back up on the top line with Sasha Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe.

Mamin did what was asked of him, playing 11:10 off 15 shifts and ending with the primary assist on Verhaeghe’s goal in the third period.

The goal was started when Mamin took the puck away from Jake Guentzel along the boards then got it to Verhaeghe who was already heading up the ice.

”We are kind of blessed with as many good players as we have,” said Andrew Brunette, who had to juggle things with Lundell out.

“Mams, to come in and play at that level was pretty remarkable considering the time he missed. We know what he can do. There is a little issue of consistency but these are nights where you’re like ‘wow.’ Hopefully he can follow that up.”

But how many more chances will Mamin get in the near future?

It is complicated.