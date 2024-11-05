Florida Panthers Left for Lauderdale, but the IceDen is Alive and Well

CORAL SPRINGS — When you walk into the Florida Panthers IceDen in Coral Springs, you would not know that the NHL team moved its operations about 30 miles southeast to Fort Lauderdale.

The team’s logo is adorned on just about every wall, door, and stanchion with artistic renderings of the team’s most popular players wrapped around a team shop stocked with Panthers merchandise.

Even the championship banners which were attached to the walls of the team’s now-former training facility remain.

The Panthers still own and operate the IceDen as they have since 1997 when they purchased what was then a two-sheet facility named IncredibleICE.

And, there is quite a bit going on.

With a surge in hockey interest in South Florida, the three-sheet IceDen continues to offer Learn to Skate programs as well as youth and beer league hockey programs.

On Monday, the team announced that the IceDen will play host to the Girls’ Tier II 14-Under USA Hockey National Championships from April 2-6, 2025.

“We are thrilled to have been chosen as the host venue,’’ said AJ Congero, the GM of the IceDen. “This event underscores our commitment to supporting and promoting youth hockey, especially for female players. We look forward to providing an exceptional experience for all participants and spectators.”

It has been almost a year since the Panthers held their first practice at the new IcePlex, a 144,000-square-foot facility with a pair of ice sheets and stadium seating, located at the War Memorial Auditorium inside Fort Lauderdale’s Holiday Park.

The team moved its entire hockey operations to the new facility, leaving behind an NHL-quality locker room and all of the amenities that go with it.

Soon, the space the Panthers used to occupy will be taken over by one of the top junior programs in the state.

The Florida Alliance — which aims to “provide hockey players from across the state of Florida a high-level junior and college hockey experience” — is expected to house its 16U and 18U teams in Coral Springs.

The program is expected to have full use of the IceDen as it moves into the Panthers’ former locker room and gym area.

The Florida Alliance has also changed its color scheme and jersey style to match what the Florida Panthers wear in tournaments around North America.

