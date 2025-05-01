FHN Today/NHL Links
FHN Today: Florida Panthers Moving On, Drop Lightning in 5
The Florida Panthers have won yet another playoff series — that’s eight of their past nine, if you’re keeping track — after taking care of the Tampa Bay Lightning in 5 on Wednesday night.
Not having home ice advantage certainly did not mean much to the Panthers, who went 3-0 in Tampa to beat the Lightning in 5 for the second straight postseason.
Now, the Panthers take a breath and chill for a minute.
The Panthers will play the winner of the Toronto/Ottawa series, which the Leafs lead 3-2 gong into tonight’s game in Ottawa.
If Toronto wins, the Eastern Conference semifinals open there perhaps as early as Sunday.
If Ottawa rallies, the Senators will open the Tkachuk Bowl series in Sunrise.
Florida got a lot of great performances on Wednesday with Eetu Luostarinen getting a goal and three assists.
The third line of Luostarinen, Anton Lundell, and Brad Marchand was absolutely dominant.
Was going to write about them last night, but with a few days between series, that story will run tomorrow.
Stay tuned.
Big series win for the Panthers, who continue to be the class of the NHL.
Enjoy it folks, these are the good days.
FLORIDA PANTHERS / FHN
- The Panthers are moving on after getting the Gentleman’s Sweep against the Lightning.
- The balance of the Battle of Florida has drifted to the south.
- Looking at a Panthers series against either the Leafs or the Senators.
- From Tampa: The Lightning drift farther away from their championship years.
- The Panthers did not have Aaron Ekblad, but knew they had a special opportunity Wednesday.
- Ekblad took a two-game suspension for his hit on Brandon Hagel. He will have to miss Game 1 of the ECS.
- The Panthers had a comeback to remember on Monday night.
- Subscribe to the FHN YouTube channel to hear from the Florida Panthers throughout the postseason. Wednesday brought a bundle of video from Paul Maurice, Matthew Tkachuk, Carter Verhaeghe, Sasha Barkov, Sam Bennett, Gus Forsling, Luostarinen, and Marchand. More when the Panthers hit the ice again (Friday?).
NHL NEWS / NHL LINKS
- Linus Ullmark kept the Ottawa Senators alive in Game 5. Now comes a huge Game 6.
- Craig Berube is looking for more from the Leafs’ top 6. Heard that before.
- The Montreal Canadiens lost Game 5 to the Capitals — but this season was something to be remembered.
- Brady Tkachuk vowed the Senators would ‘be back’ in Ottawa for Game 6. Heard something similar from another Tkachuk two years ago.
- This Oilers/Kings series is getting good.
- Some names to watch when it comes to the Pittsburgh Penguins coaching search.
- A Philadelphia Flyers Mailbag!
- The Detroit Red Wings are prepared to give Vladimir Tarasenko another chance.
2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 1
FLORIDA PANTHERS v. OTTAWA/TORONTO WINNER
Toronto Leads Best-of-7 Series v. Senators 3-2
V. TORONTO
- This Season (Panthers Won 3-1) — At Florida: Panthers 5, Leafs 1 (Nov.27); Panthers 3, Leafs 1 (Ap. 8). At Toronto: Panthers 3, Maple Leafs 2 (March 14); Maple Leafs 3, Panthers 2 (April 2).
- Last Regular Season: Tied 2-2
- All-time Regular Season Series: Toronto leads 51-40-7, 7 ties
- All-time Postseason: Panthers d. Maple Leafs 4-1 (2023 ECS)
V. OTTAWA
- This Season (Ottawa Won 2-1) — At Ottawa: Senators 3, Panthers 1 (Oct 10); Senators 3, Panthers 0 (Ap. 5). At Florida: Panthers 5, Senators 1 (Feb. 8).
- Last Regular Season: Panthers won 4-0
- All-time Regular Season Series: Ottawa leads 59-49-5, 3 ties
- All-time Postseason: Would be first meeting
For more Florida Panthers news and analysis, visit Florida Hockey Now throughout the day
Become a true Panthers Insider with a Subscription to FHN
Subscribe to the FHN YouTube Channel and like our Facebook page
Follow Us on Twitter:
And on Bluesky: