FHN Today: Florida Panthers Moving On, Drop Lightning in 5

The Florida Panthers have won yet another playoff series — that’s eight of their past nine, if you’re keeping track — after taking care of the Tampa Bay Lightning in 5 on Wednesday night.

Not having home ice advantage certainly did not mean much to the Panthers, who went 3-0 in Tampa to beat the Lightning in 5 for the second straight postseason.

Now, the Panthers take a breath and chill for a minute.

The Panthers will play the winner of the Toronto/Ottawa series, which the Leafs lead 3-2 gong into tonight’s game in Ottawa.

If Toronto wins, the Eastern Conference semifinals open there perhaps as early as Sunday.

If Ottawa rallies, the Senators will open the Tkachuk Bowl series in Sunrise.

Florida got a lot of great performances on Wednesday with Eetu Luostarinen getting a goal and three assists.

The third line of Luostarinen, Anton Lundell, and Brad Marchand was absolutely dominant.

Was going to write about them last night, but with a few days between series, that story will run tomorrow.

Stay tuned.

Big series win for the Panthers, who continue to be the class of the NHL.

Enjoy it folks, these are the good days.

