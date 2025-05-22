FHN Today/NHL Links
Florida Panthers Named SBJ Sports Team of the Year
The Florida Panthers were honored by the Sports Business Journal on Wednesday night by being named ‘Team of the Year’ at the 18th Annual Sports Business Awards in New York.
The Sports Business Awards celebrate excellence in the business of sports, while factoring in ‘all facets of the team’s operations.’
The Panthers, who were nominated for this award in 2023, beat out the Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA), Indiana Fever (WNBA), Inter Miami CF (MLS), Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB), USA Gymnastics, and the Washington Commanders (NFL).
Sports Business Journal noted that the Panthers not only won the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history, but sold out of season tickets, opened their new training facility in Fort Lauderdale, and launched a new over-the-air and streaming television platform.
And, yeah, won the Stanley Cup.
“The Florida Panthers are honored to be named ‘Sports Team of the Year,’ a humbling acknowledgement of how far our team has come under the passionate and steadfast leadership of the Viola family,” said Panthers President/CEO Matt Caldwell.
“We are grateful to Sports Business Journal for this tremendous recognition that represents the unwavering and unified commitment of our players, coaches, staff members and ownership to success both on and off the ice.”
It was a big day for Caldwell.
Also on Wednesday, The Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University announced the creation of the Matt Caldwell Veterans Program.
“The Matt Caldwell Veterans Program reflects Kellogg’s commitment to welcoming veterans into its community and enhancing their transition from military service to successful civilian careers,’’ the announcement read.
“The program will advance veteran student recruitment, provide support for veteran students throughout their MBA experience, and create continued opportunities for connection as alumni.”
FLORIDA PANTHERS / FHN
- The Charlotte Checkers join the Panthers in the Eastern Conference finals after sweeping the two-time defending champ Hershey Bears.
- Sergei Bobrovsky has quieted some of the critics who were quick to jump on him early in the Toronto series. Story at 8
- The Panthers jumped to an early lead and rolled to a Game 1 win against the Hurricanes on Tuesday night.
- Sasha Barkov sets the tone for the egoless Panthers.
- The Hurricanes have to change things up in Game 2.
- Did Sebastian Aho get away with a kicked goal in the first period of Game 1? No, he did not.
- A.J. Greer is having a blast in his first Stanley Cup playoff run. The Panthers are enjoying it, too.
- We certainly did not get the goalie duel many expected.
- Brad Marchand got tossed from Game 1 after tussling with South Florida’s own Shayne Gostisbehere.
- Anthony Stolarz said he was concussed due to the hit from Sam Bennett in Game 1 of the Toronto series, but he knows it was not intentional or done with malicious intent.
- Don’t forget to subscribe to the FHN YouTube channel to watch video interviews with the Florida Panthers throughout the postseason. Wednesday brought Paul Maurice, Aaron Ekblad, Dmitry Kulikov, Gus Forsling, and Tomas Nosek. More today.
NHL LINKS / NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW
- The Dallas Stars looked down and out in Game 1 — but then score three power-play goals in the first 6 minutes of the third and roll to a 6-3 win over the Oilers.
- The 4 Nations Face-Off wins ‘Sporting Event of the Year’ at the SBJ awards.
- The New York Islanders were granted permission to speak with likely free agent Brendan Shanahan by the Leafs.
- The Islanders going co-GMs would be a mistake.
- The pros and cons of the Montreal Canadiens going after Mitch Marner.
- Some trade targets for the New Jersey Devils.
- Three players the Philadelphia Flyers could deal this summer.
- Reilly Smith really, really, really wants to stay with the Vegas Golden Knights.
2025 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: GAME 2
FLORIDA PANTHERS @ CAROLINA HURRICANES
Panthers lead Best-of-7 Series 1-0
- When: Thursday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Lenovo Center; Raleigh, N.C.
- National TV: TNT/truTV
- National Streaming: Max
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Series Schedule (all games on TNT/tru, 8 p.m.) — Game 1: Florida 5, Carolina 2; Game 2: Thursday @Carolina; Game 3: Saturday @Florida; Game 4: Monday, May 26 @Florida; Game 5*: Wednesday, May 28 @Carolina; Game 6*: Friday, May 30 @Florida; Game 7*: Sunday, June 1 @Carolina
- This Regular Season (Panthers Won 2-1) — At Florida:Panthers 6, Hurricanes 0 (Nov.30); Hurricanes 3, Panthers 1 (Jan. 2). At Carolina: Panthers 6, Hurricanes 3 (Nov. 29).
- How They Got Here: Carolina d. New Jersey (5), Washington (5); Florida d. Tampa Bay (5), Toronto (7).
- All-Time Regular Season Series: Carolina/Hartford leads 74-49-10, 11 ties
- Postseason History: Florida 1-0 (2023 ECF in 4)