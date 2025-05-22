Connect with us

Florida Panthers Named SBJ Sports Team of the Year

Panthers stanley cup
The Florida Panthers celebrate winning the Stanley Cup in Sunrise on June 24. // Photo courtesy @FlaPanthers

The Florida Panthers were honored by the Sports Business Journal on Wednesday night by being named ‘Team of the Year’ at the 18th Annual Sports Business Awards in New York.

The Sports Business Awards celebrate excellence in the business of sports, while factoring in ‘all facets of the team’s operations.’

The Panthers, who were nominated for this award in 2023, beat out the Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA), Indiana Fever (WNBA), Inter Miami CF (MLS), Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB), USA Gymnastics, and the Washington Commanders (NFL).

Sports Business Journal noted that the Panthers not only won the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history, but sold out of season tickets, opened their new training facility in Fort Lauderdale, and launched a new over-the-air and streaming television platform.

And, yeah, won the Stanley Cup.

“The Florida Panthers are honored to be named ‘Sports Team of the Year,’ a humbling acknowledgement of how far our team has come under the passionate and steadfast leadership of the Viola family,” said Panthers President/CEO Matt Caldwell.

“We are grateful to Sports Business Journal for this tremendous recognition that represents the unwavering and unified commitment of our players, coaches, staff members and ownership to success both on and off the ice.”

It was a big day for Caldwell.

Also on Wednesday, The Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University announced the creation of the Matt Caldwell Veterans Program.

“The Matt Caldwell Veterans Program reflects Kellogg’s commitment to welcoming veterans into its community and enhancing their transition from military service to successful civilian careers,’’ the announcement read.

“The program will advance veteran student recruitment, provide support for veteran students throughout their MBA experience, and create continued opportunities for connection as alumni.”

