GameDay No. 13: Lines, betting odds for Panthers at Devils

For the first time this season, it should be the Florida Panthers who are the team on the prowl following a loss as they try and wipe away a defeat when they visit the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.

Florida lost 4-3 to the New York Rangers on Monday night, snapping the team’s 11-game point streak to start a season.

The Panthers came one game short of tying the franchise record for a point streak to start a season as the 1996-97 team went 8-0 with four ties.

The Panthers’ 21 points is one better than that start, however, through 12 games.

On Monday night, the Panthers were victims of their own mistakes. The Rangers were badly outplayed by their visitors 5-on-5, but scored both a power play and shorthanded goal in the first period then got two goals during a 4-on-4 stretch in the second to lead 4-0 going into the third.

Florida made a valiant shot at a comeback but fell just short.

Goals from Eetu Luostarinen, Sam Reinhart and Patric Hornqvist in the third period were not enough to overcome the hole they had dug.

”We got what we deserved tonight, for sure,’’ Andrew Brunette said. “The mistakes that we made are correctable, but they are mistakes that you put yourself in those positions and we got exactly what we deserved.”

The Panthers, while making a lot of costly mistakes, did a lot of good things as well.

Although the team ended with 45 shots on goal — and 91 shot attempts — Reinhart said they did not make things tough enough on Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin as a lot of the shots taken were from the sides and in full view.

”The message from our coaching staff was clear to the players and that is we need to simplify things a little big,” Reinhart said. “We were forcing plays too much, getting too fancy trying to make nice plays. … There was a number mistakes a lot of guys would like to have back, myself included.”

Radko Gudas said his team needed to be better in the first two periods of the game. Getting to go across into New Jersey and get a chance to quickly play is something that can clear some heads.

”We have to have a short memory,’’ Gudas said. “We’re right back at it. You’re not going to win all the games in a season and this was a tough one for us. That’s beauty of back-to-backs: We get to put this behind us and focus on the task tomorrow.”

NEWS AND NOTES

The Panthers got Sasha Barkov back on Monday night and he extended his point streak to six by assisting on Hornqvist’s goal in the final seconds of the third.

— Florida may be without Mason Marchment who appeared to sustain a concussion after going up against the boards in the third. He did not return for the remainder of the game.

— Brunette did not say whether Sergei Bobrovsky would return to net after missing the past two games with a minor upper-body injury. Bobrovsky took part in the full practice Monday but did not dress for the game.

— This will be Florida’s first trip to Newark since Feb. 11, 2020, when the Panthers beat the Devils 5-3.

New Jersey hasn’t beaten the Panthers since it did so on April 6, 2019 at BB&T Center.

That was the final game of Bob Boughner’s coaching tenure with the Panthers as the team already had a deal in place to bring in Joel Quenneville.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT NEW JERSEY DEVILS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINEUP

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 10 Anthony Duclair

11 Jonathan Huberdeau // 15 Anton Lundell // 74 Owen Tippett

77 Frank Vatrano // 13 Sam Reinhart // 70 Patric Hornqvist

94 Ryan Lomberg // 27 Eetu Luostarinen // 98 Maxim Mamin

52 MacKenzie Weegar // 5 Aaron Ekblad

42 Gus Forsling // 7 Radko Gudas

62 Brandon Montour // 44 Kevin Connauton

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

30 Spencer Knight

Scratched: Lucas Carlsson, Christopher Gibson

Injured: Noel Acciari (IR), Olli Juolevi (IR), Joe Thornton (IR), Markus Nutivaara (IR), Sam Bennett (IR), Mason Marchment

PROJECTED NEW JERSEY DEVILS LINEUP

11 Andreas Johnsson // 13 Nico Hirchier // 63 Jesper Bratt

37 Pavel Zacha // 18 Dawson Mercer // 10 Alexander Holtz

90 Tomas Tatar // 20 Michael McLeod // 16 Jimmy Vesey

17 Yegor Sharangovich // 38 Frederik Gauthier // 59 Janne Kuokkanen

33 Ryan Graves // 28 Damon Severson

71 Jonas Siegenthaler // 76 P.K. Subban

55 Jason Geertsen // 24 TY Smith

45 Jonathan Bernier

29 MacKenzie Blackwood