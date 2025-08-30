Florida Panthers New Numbers Game: Who Wore it Best

The Florida Panthers do not have many new additions to their team this coming season, but they do have three who are expected to be with the team come Opening Night on Oct. 7 against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The three new players — defenseman Jeff Petry, goalie Daniil Tarasov, and forward Luke Kunin — will, of course, have new numbers with the Panthers.

As we like to do at FHN whenever new players arrive is to look at the numbers the new players will wear with the Panthers, and compare them to players of the past who have worn that number previously.

So, let’s take a look at which Florida Panthers player wore the number first, and, who wore it best.

FLORIDA PANTHERS No. 2

Who Wears It Now: D Jeff Petry

Who Wore It First: Joe Cirella

Joe Cirella Who Wore It Best: Keith Ballard

Keith Ballard Who Wore No. 8: Joe Cirella, Terry Carkner, Lance Pitlick, Lyle Odelein, Lukas Krajicek, Branislav Mezei, Keith Ballard, Alexander Sulzer, Josh Brown, Toby Bjornfot

Breaking It Down: Ballard is the pick here even though he did not play for the Panthers for much that long. In fairness, neither did anyone else. Ballard came to the Panthers from the Coyotes in 2008 as part of the Olli Jokinen trade made by GM Jacques Martin.

Ballard spent two seasons with the Panthers before being traded to Vancouver in 2010 by Dale Tallon.

Ballard is most famously known in Florida for smacking teammate Tomas Vokoun in the head with his stick in frustration after the Atlanta Thrashers scored a goal during a game at Philips Arena in 2009.

Everything ended up being OK.

In the next game, Ballard steamrolled former Panthers goalie Craig Anderson against the Avalanche.

You can’t make this stuff up, folks.

FLORIDA PANTHERS No. 40

Who Wears It Now: G Daniil Tarasov

Who Wore It First: Steve Washburn

Steve Washburn Who Wore It Best: Tarasov

Tarasov Who Wore No. 40: Steve Washburn, Eric Boguniecki, Vaclav Nederost, Greg Jacina, Janis Sprukts, Petteri Lindbohm

Breaking It Down: Washburn wore No. 40 early on with the Panthers, but also wore two other numbers in his time with the franchise. This is a number without a whole lot of history, with players not lasting very long.

Although Tarasov has not even put on No. 40 for the Panthers, as Sergei Bobrovsky’s backup, he will more than likely be the most influential to do so.

FLORIDA PANTHERS NO. 71

Who Wears It Now: F Luke Kunin

Who Wore It First: Kenndal McArdle

Kenndal McArdle Who Wore It Best: McArdle

McArdle Who Wore No. 71: Kenndal McArdle, Radim Vrbata, Lucas Wallmark, Chris Tierney

Breaking It Down: Vrbata and Wallmark both should lay claim to the ‘best to wear’ the number although both had limited time with the Panthers. McArdle gets the nod here just because he was Florida’s first-round pick in 2005 — the Sidney Crosby draft from the Ottawa Westin ballroom — and certainly at least showed some promise.

Wallmark, one may remember, came to the Panthers in the Vincent Trocheck trade with Carolina then was let go when Bill Zito took over. Zito eventually reacquired Wallmark the following season.

