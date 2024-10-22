Panthers Part of NHL/Lululemon Collab. When and How to Get It

The NHL and the sports-fashion brand Lululemon announced a partnership Tuesday for a new premium line of apparel which will include the Florida Panthers as part of the initial 11 teams being offered.

All 32 teams in the NHL will be part of the Lululemon collection next season.

Aside from the Panthers, the first Lululemon NHL teams will include the Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks, Detroit Red Wings, Edmonton Oilers, Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers, Seattle Kraken, Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks and Vegas Golden Knights.

The collection will initially include “some of lululemon’s most popular and iconic products across men’s and women’s categories, embellished with team marks, including the Scuba Hoodie, Define Jacket, Align Pant, Steady State Crew, Metal Vent Tee, and Everywhere Belt Bag.”

They will be available starting next Tuesday in what the NHL describes as “several retail locations and digital storefronts.’’

The Lululemon collection of Florida Panthers items will be available at Lids across from the Amerant Bank Arena at Sawgrass Mills in Sunrise starting next Tuesday.

It will eventually also be available at the team’s official team store as well as the Fanatics “network of online sites throughout the U.S. and Canada,” Lids stores, and the flagship NHL Shop NYC in New York City.

Last year, Lululemon signed Chicago star Connor Bedard as the first NHL brand ambassador.

They have since added John Tavares (Toronto Maple Leafs), Matty Beniers(Seattle Kraken), Dylan Larkin (Detroit Red Wings), Seth Jones (Chicago Blackhawks), Morgan Geekie (Boston Bruins) and Mark Stone (Vegas Golden Knights).

