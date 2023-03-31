Florida Panthers No Longer ‘Defending’ NHL Presidents’ Trophy Winners

Up until Thursday night, the Florida Panthers were the defending champion NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners.

Well, sort of.

Since there was no way they could catch the teams in front of them, at least they were the ‘reigning’ Presidents’ Trophy winners.

Semantics aside, neither are true today.

On Thursday night, the Boston Bruins officially clinched the most points in the NHL this season after beating the Blue Jackets in overtime.

Boston will have home ice throughout the playoffs.

The Bruins are in the midst of a historical season and can still hit the NHL record for most points in a single season (132, 1976-77 Canadiens) with seven games remaining.

Boston has 121 points, one fewer than Florida ended with last season.

The Panthers never seemed to give the Presidents’ Trophy much mind — although there were t-shirts made, a banner hung and team staffers got a commemorative copy of the trophy for their own.

Today, the Panthers are just worried about making the playoffs — and, a first-round date with the Bruins.

With the Pittsburgh Penguins beating the Predators 2-0 on Thursday night, the Panthers remain a point out of the final wild card spot.

The Panthers have six games left; Pittsburgh seven.

To Columbus we go…

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

Matthew Tkachuk had himself quite a night — and quite a season — as he had a hat trick with four points in Florida’s 5-2 win in Montreal on Thursday.

Tkachuk becomes just the second 100-point scorer in franchise history (Jonathan Huberdeau did it last year, then got traded away in a move we don’t remember) and the fourth to have back-to-back 100-point seasons on two different teams.

Not too shabby.

Tkachuk certainly looks like an MVP candidate. While no one is taking that away from Connor McDavid, someone has to finish second.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

The Panthers are in Columbus on Saturday night and the Blue Jackets were certainly in a fighting mood Thursday night against the Boston Bruins.

It was a Fight Night at the Gahden.

Regardless of how this thing ends, the Pittsburgh Penguins need to clean house this offseason.

The Detroit Red Wings have now won consecutive games for the first time in a while.

The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Sens in OT.

The Vegas Golden Knights are headed to the dance.

With another college free agent signing — this one Minnesota State forward Ondrej Pavel — the Colorado Avalanche have been staying busy.

PANTHERS ON DECK