Florida Panthers Off Until Tuesday, 16 Others Until October

The Florida Panthers have a few more days to get ready for the playoffs with the NHL announcing that the first-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning would not kick off until Tuesday night.

The Panthers will take the extra days.

After all, the NHL’s regular season ended Thursday night with 16 teams heading into the summer. Eight more will join them soon enough.

The 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs were set on Wednesday when Montreal claimed the final spot, so, Thursday had seven games on the schedule with nothing on the line.

But they will all start counting come Saturday when the Blues open up the postseason party in Winnipeg.

EASTERN CONFERENCE 1ST ROUND: GAME 1

FLORIDA PANTHERS at TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

When: Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa

Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)

National TV: ESPN

ESPN Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+

Panthers+, ESPN+ Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM

WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App

SiriusXM 932, NHL App Series Schedule — Game 1 at Tampa: Tuesday, 8:30; Game 2 at Tampa: Thursday, 6:30; Game 3 at Florida: Saturday, 1; Game 4 at Florida: Monday, April 28 (TBA); Game 5* at Tampa: Wednesday, April 30 (TBA); Game 6* at Florida: Friday, May 2 (TBA); Game 7* at Tampa: Sunday, May 4 (TBA).

Tuesday, 8:30; Thursday, 6:30; Saturday, 1; Monday, April 28 (TBA); Wednesday, April 30 (TBA); Friday, May 2 (TBA); Sunday, May 4 (TBA). Season Series (Tied 2-2)

All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 79-53-19, 10 ties

All-Time Postgame Series: Tampa Bay Leads 2-1 (won 2021 first-round, 2022 ECS); Florida d. Lightning 4-1 in 2024 first-round.

