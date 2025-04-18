FHN Today/NHL Links
Florida Panthers Off Until Tuesday, 16 Others Until October
The Florida Panthers have a few more days to get ready for the playoffs with the NHL announcing that the first-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning would not kick off until Tuesday night.
The Panthers will take the extra days.
After all, the NHL’s regular season ended Thursday night with 16 teams heading into the summer. Eight more will join them soon enough.
The 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs were set on Wednesday when Montreal claimed the final spot, so, Thursday had seven games on the schedule with nothing on the line.
But they will all start counting come Saturday when the Blues open up the postseason party in Winnipeg.
FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW
- Paul Maurice said Thursday that he expects to have his whole team available for Game 1 on Tuesday in Tampa. That includes one Matthew Tkachuk.
- Jesse Puljujarvi is in Charlotte, but he’s got a two-game suspension waiting for him when he returns.
- The NHL announced the full schedule for the Panthers/Lightning series.
- Sasha Barkov was honored for his work off of the ice — and praised by his peers for his play on it.
- All of the in-arena traditions of the 16 teams in the playoffs.
The team held a media day Thursday after taking their team picture; hear from Maurice, Barkov, Sam Reinhart, and Gus Forsling.
NHL NEWS, NHL LINKS
- The Blue Jackets came within two points of making the playoffs, and had a fun night in Columbus Thursday as they closed out the season by blowing out the Islanders.
- By giving up five in the second, the New York Islanders were blasted by the Columbus cannon.
- Detroit Red Wings hopeful trains with the great Jaromir Jagr. Hey, we’ve seen how that works out.
- The Pittsburgh Penguins end things on a high note by beating the Capitals.
- Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin hooked Alex Ovechkin with a nice present.
- Dougie Hamilton is making a return to the New Jersey Devils. Who he’ll play with.
- If the Vegas Golden Knights are going to win the Cup, here are three players who need to step it up.
- The Colorado Avalanche, not surprisingly, are excited to have Gabriel Landeskog back.
- Brady Tkachuk says he will be ready for Game 1 after leaving Thursday’s Senators game for precautionary reasons.
- Lindy Ruff gets his 900th win with the Sabres beating the Flyers.
- The Lightning get shut out by the Rangers in the regular-season finale.
2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE 1ST ROUND: GAME 1
FLORIDA PANTHERS at TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING
- When: Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.
- Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- National TV: ESPN
- Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Series Schedule — Game 1 at Tampa: Tuesday, 8:30; Game 2 at Tampa: Thursday, 6:30; Game 3 at Florida: Saturday, 1; Game 4 at Florida: Monday, April 28 (TBA); Game 5* at Tampa: Wednesday, April 30 (TBA); Game 6* at Florida: Friday, May 2 (TBA); Game 7* at Tampa: Sunday, May 4 (TBA).
- Season Series (Tied 2-2)
- All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 79-53-19, 10 ties
- All-Time Postgame Series: Tampa Bay Leads 2-1 (won 2021 first-round, 2022 ECS); Florida d. Lightning 4-1 in 2024 first-round.
