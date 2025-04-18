Connect with us

Florida Panthers Off Until Tuesday, 16 Others Until October

Published

2 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
The Florida Panthers took their 2024-25 team photo at the IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday morning. They open the 2025 postseason Tuesday in Tampa. // Photo @GeorgeRichards

The Florida Panthers have a few more days to get ready for the playoffs with the NHL announcing that the first-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning would not kick off until Tuesday night.

The Panthers will take the extra days.

After all, the NHL’s regular season ended Thursday night with 16 teams heading into the summer. Eight more will join them soon enough.

The 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs were set on Wednesday when Montreal claimed the final spot, so, Thursday had seven games on the schedule with nothing on the line.

But they will all start counting come Saturday when the Blues open up the postseason party in Winnipeg.

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

NHL NEWS, NHL LINKS

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE 1ST ROUND: GAME 1
FLORIDA PANTHERS at TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING 
  • When: Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.
  • Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa
  • Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
  • National TV: ESPN
  • Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+
  • Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
  • Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
  • Series Schedule — Game 1 at Tampa: Tuesday, 8:30; Game 2 at Tampa: Thursday, 6:30; Game 3 at Florida: Saturday, 1; Game 4 at Florida: Monday, April 28 (TBA); Game 5* at Tampa: Wednesday, April 30 (TBA); Game 6* at Florida: Friday, May 2 (TBA); Game 7* at Tampa: Sunday, May 4 (TBA).
  • Season Series (Tied 2-2)
  • All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 79-53-19, 10 ties
  • All-Time Postgame Series: Tampa Bay Leads 2-1 (won 2021 first-round, 2022 ECS); Florida d. Lightning 4-1 in 2024 first-round.

Zeke 1961

LET’S GET IT ON !!!!

