FHN Today: Florida Panthers kick off Stanley Cup Playoffs tonight

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers get things going tonight when they open their first-round series against the Washington Capitals at FLA Live Arena.

The Panthers, as we know, have not won a Stanley Cup playoff round since 1996 but are favored to do so this time out.

Florida had a spirited practice at the IceDen on Monday morning with all the lines going back to the norm.

Check back later this morning for updates on whether Aaron Ekblad is “medically cleared” for tonight’s game.

UPDATE: Ekblad is back in the lineup.

Lines will be updated in the morning skate post coming up around 10:30 a.m.

With the Panthers anticipating the start of the playoffs for months now, does today sort of feel like Christmas morning?

”Exactly,’’ Andrew Brunette said.

“Excitement has been building up and we have been waiting. Now we’re here. I think we’re ready to go. This will be an unbelievable challenge against a really good hockey team.’’

PANTHERLAND

The Panthers were a depressed bunch when they packed up after losing to the Islanders back on Aug. 7, 2020 and took a quiet flight from Toronto to Fort Lauderdale.

Out of the ashes of that disastrous playoff qualifier in the 2020 Playoff Bubble rose the Panthers that y’all know and love.

Who would have thought that team would end up where they are now?

Well, they really aren’t that team.

— Sam Reinhart has waited for this day to come for a long, long time.

And now it is here.

— The Panthers signed 2018 seventh-round pick Santtu Kinnunen to an entry-level contract on Monday.

CAP CENTER

Before flying to Fort Lauderdale, the Washington Capitals had more good news when it comes to captain Alex Ovechkin playing in Game 1.

Ovechkin has been day-to-day with an upper-body injury sustained against the Leafs on April 24.

He awkwardly into the boards and appeared to injure his arm; he then missed the final three games of the regular season.

Coach Peter Laviolette said that Ovechkin is making strides just in time for Tuesday.

So there you go.

— Radko Gudas says the Panthers are going to play Ovi the same as everyone else on the Caps. OK.

AROUND THE NHL

NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

ROUND 1

FLORIDA PANTHERS V. WASHINGTON CAPITALS (Best of 7)

Game 1: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise

TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN2/ESPN+

Bally Sports Florida, ESPN2/ESPN+ Radio: WQAM 560 (flagship); WMEN 640 (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3 (Florida Keys); SiriusXM 219 (Streaming 932).

WQAM 560 (flagship); WMEN Tickets: CLICK HERE

Draft Kings odds — Florida favored: Money Line (-230); Puck line (-1.5, +110); Over/Under 6.5 (-110/-110); Series (-340)

PANTHERS V. CAPITALS