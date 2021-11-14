Watch — The FHN Panthers Postgame with special guest Jessica Blaylock!

Connect with us

The Florida Panthers are ready to come home after a 3-2 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night.

The loss made the Panthers 0-2-2 on this roadtrip which took them to the Big Apple, the smaller apple (Newark), Pittsburgh and now Tampa.

The Panthers will now come home for a little rest and home cookin’, and don’t be surprised if they put some wins together — and soon.

Florida could well easily have won both games in Pittsburgh and Tampa but did not.

That’s the way it goes sometimes.

Anyway, Jessica Blaylock of the Bally Sports Blaylocks, joins me on tonight’s latest edition of the FHN Panthers Postgame.

I have to say, it’s probably the best one we have ever done.

And I had nothing to do with it.

Enjoy.

— Now here is Sasha Barkov talking about the loss:

… and the latest from coach Andrew Brunette.

