Florida Panthers Party Hard, Want Another Stanley Cup Parade

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers basked in the glow of winning the Stanley Cup for a second straight year with their now-annual championship parade down A1A which culminated in another expletive-filled rally to wrap things up.

Unlike last year, there was no rain.

Also, unlike last year, no one is leaving the team tomorrow.

Last June, the Panthers partied like rockstars in the rain before saying goodbye to some of their teammates with the NHL free agency market opening up the following day.

This time around, there was abundant sunshine for the noon start — and everyone will remain with the Panthers come Monday.

By this time next week, who knows?

General manager Bill Zito, who made sure he thanked the entire organization including all of their families during his speech, will be busy in the coming days.

First, the NHL Draft is this week and, although the Panthers do not have any picks in the first three rounds, he could be active in trying to clear up some salary cap space in order to keep his high-profile free agents.

Sam Bennett brought the Conn Smythe Trophy with him to the party and this time very publicly asked for an eight-year deal at the end of a speech that was a little salty.

That came after Aaron Ekblad joked that his agent called him before the parade and asked him not to make any similar declarations.

“Way to hold onto that leverage, eh Benny?’’ Ekblad said.

He then went on to thank all the people in the Panthers organization, including Dale Tallon who drafted him first overall in 2014, for “believing in me to come in and do what I do.’’

Brad Marchand came onto the stage to chants of ‘Thank You Boston!’ and again left plenty of hints he will not be leaving the Panthers as a free agent come July 1.

Marchand was one of a handful of players who said the Panthers are definitely not going to apologize for how hard they’ve been getting after it since winning the Stanley Cup on Tuesday night.

He also said he was thankful “to everyone who had a part in bringing me here.’’

Marchand said he was “happy I don’t have to play against these guys anymore, and don’t have to worry about getting knocked out by Benny anymore.’’

After Marchand spoke, the team came to the front of the stage and DJ Genesis trolled the Edmonton Oilers one last time.

When the first bus rolled to the park, he played ‘Pink Pony Club’ which the Oilers adopted as their victory song this year.

The rally closed with the Panthers dancing to that song before ‘We Are the Champions’ blared through the speakers.

Matthew Tkachuk did not mention Edmonton this year, but did say how much fun it would be to be back next year as well.

Steve Goldstein led off the pep-rally style celebration after the Stanley Cup parade ended, saying the Panthers certainly could make this an annual tradition of gathering along the beach.

This certainly was a large gathering and proved Tkachuk right when he said Saturday that the Panthers Cup parade would draw a bigger crowd than last year.

Horrific weather did not seem to keep fans away last year, but this time around, the beach was packed from 8 a.m. until the rally started around 2.

Dozens of boats floated offshore by the stage, with Tkachuk and Sergei Bobrovsky diving into the ocean after leaving their bus.

Like last year, Sasha Barkov did a chant in praise of Bobrovsky, with the fans standing shoulder to shoulder — and some on the shoulders of others — more than willing to join in.

Paul Maurice was, as he vowed Saturday, a bit more subdued this year.

He did wear not one but two cat-themed shirts: One a Hawaiian-style number, the other a t-shirt with Penny and Poppy wearing crowns.

Bobrovsky said with the way the Panthers are built from the top down — and with a little divine intervention — they could be back on the sand next June as well.

“I think I like to get together at this time of the year,’’ Bobrovsky said. “I think with this unbelievable ownership, our great management, the great coaching staff, this fantastic group of guys, with incredible fans, and with the blessing from God, we can all be together here next year.

“You guys are the best!”

2025 STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS

FLORIDA PANTHERS

UP NEXT