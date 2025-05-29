Connect with us

2025 Stanley Cup Final

Florida Panthers: Paul Maurice Updates Injury to Eetu Luostarinen

Florida panthers marchand
Eetu Luostarinen, pictured here celebrating his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period of Game 5 in the opening round, left Wednesday’s win over the Carolina Hurricanes in the first period and did not return. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

The Florida Panthers played much of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final without forward Eetu Luostarinen after he left the game with an undisclosed injury during the first period.

Luostarinen did not return.

Following Florida’s 5-3 win which sent the Panthers to the Stanley Cup Final for the third straight year, coach Paul Maurice said Luostarinen should be fine.

Whether he would play if there was a Game 6 of the ECF on Saturday night is another thing.

But there is not.

“He should be fine,” Maurice said. “I’m not a doctor, but I know we’re not playing tomorrow or the next day. We don’t think this is serious. We think he’ll be right and ready.’’

Luostarinen took a couple of big hits late in the first period including a slash to the midsection from Andrei Svechnikov; Luostarinen was slow to get to the bench after he tried making a hit along the end boards and went down.

With Luostarinen out, the Panthers moved Tomas Nosek up to the third line for a time to play with Anton Lundell and Brad Marchand.

The Panthers will not play again until next Wednesday at the earliest.

If the Edmonton Oilers beat the Dallas Stars Thursday in Game 5 of the WCF, the Final will start next Wednesday. If that series goes longer, the Panthers would not start until next Saturday night.

2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL

GAME 1

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ DALLAS STARS/EDMONTON OILERS

Edmonton Leads Dallas 3-1 in Best-of-7 Series
  • When: Wednesday, June 4 or Saturday, June 7
  • Where: AmericanAirlines Center, Dallas/Rogers Place, Edmonton
  • National TV: TNT/truTV 
  • National Streaming: Max
  • Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys), SiriusXM
  • Radio Streaming: SiriusXM, NHL App
  • Series Schedule: TBA

