Watch — The FHN Morning Skate: Slumping Flyers head to Sunrise

Published

2 hours ago

on

Fhn morning skate flyers

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers will try and at least tie NHL history tonight when they play host to the Philadelphia Flyers. We break down the game here on the latest FHN Morning Skate.

The Panthers are 10-0 at home this season, tied for the second-best start in NHL history.

A win tonight ties the 1963 Chicago Black Hawks (that’s right) for the home start in league history.

Which is pretty good I guess.

The Panthers will be without Sasha Barkov again tonight and Lucas Carlsson makes his way back into the lineup.

Those are the only changes.

Also: Video from Andrew Brunette, Carter Verhaeghe and Radko Gudas.

Enjoy!

