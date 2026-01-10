Florida Panthers Waive Forward, Could Be Sign of Tkachuk Return

The Florida Panthers made a roster move on Friday, placing forward Noah Gregor on waivers potentially helping clear the way for Matthew Tkachuk to return to the lineup tonight against the Ottawa Senators and his younger brother Brady.

Florida could also just be clearing the way for Cole Schwindt to return from his broken arm.

Paul Maurice said both Schwindt and Tkachuk could return on this opening four-game segment of Florida’s six-game trip. The Panthers play the third game of that set tonight against the Senators.

Getting Schwindt back onto the roster will not require more moves.

Tkachuk does.

Clearing the $775,000 contract of Gregor — who signed a one-year deal with the Panthers after coming to camp on a professional tryout — will not be enough.

Per PuckPedia, the Panthers are currently about $1.1 million under the salary cap.

When Tkachuk comes off long-term injured, so does the $3.8 million cap exemption Florida has been granted off his $9.5 million annual hit.

So, the Panthers are about $2.7 million over when Tkachuk is accounted for.

Gregor going to AHL Charlotte if he clears would free up a little bit of that.

The Panthers could also retroactively put Schwindt and Jonah Gadjovich on LTIR since both have missed the required amount of games (10) and days (24).

That would free up $1.6 million and it would be close.

Only Schwindt and Gadjovich are close to coming back, too.

So, by doing that, it would only be a temporary cap fix.

Florida may have to put defenseman Seth Jones on LTIR. His cap hit allowance would cover Tkachuk — and allow both Gadjovich and Schwindt to return.

Jones is out week-to-week per Maurice, with the Florida coach saying the hope is for a return before the Olympic break in February.

The Panthers could put Jones on LTIR retroactive to Jan. 3 after he sustained a collarbone injury the day before in the NHL Winter Classic at LoanDepot Park.

Jones has already missed three games; if he went on LTIR, he would not be eligible to return until Jan. 29 against the host St. Louis Blues at the earliest.

The Panthers will probably not do anything until Gregor either clears waivers or gets claimed by 2 p.m. today.

Florida will have a morning skate today in Ottawa, so, we should know a lot more then.

Tkachuk has been out the entirety of this season after having surgery to repair a sports hernia and torn adductor on Aug. 22.

Originally hurt at the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off in February, Tkachuk decided against surgery and went the rehab route and missed the final 25 games of the regular season — coincidentally going on LTIR at the same time the Panthers acquired Jones in a trade from the Chicago Blackhawks.

Tkachuk returned for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs against the Lightning, scoring two goals with three points in Florida’s series-opening win.

Although playing through pain, Tkachuk tied for the team lead with 23 points in helping the Panthers to a second straight Stanley Cup championship.

“I would have got the surgery last year in February or March if I didn’t think we had a chance,’’ Tkachuk said on Sunday during the first intermission of Florida’s 2-1 win over the Avalanche, the team’s only win in four 2026 games.

“I wouldn’t change it for the world, lucky to have our team’s name on the Cup one more time. It was all worth it.’’

