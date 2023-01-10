Florida Panthers Place Spencer Knight on Injured Reserve

The Florida Panthers placed goaltender Spencer Knight on Injured Reserve on Thursday afternoon.

Alex Lyon has been called up from AHL Charlotte to back up Sergei Bobrovsky for the time being.

On Tuesday, coach Paul Maurice said that Knight “is not 100 percent” and that the Panthers “do not put him into the game. We’ll get him checked out, see what he has to work on to get back into the lineup.’’

Knight missed two weeks with an apparent illness in early December and has gone 1-3-0 since returning on Dec. 19.

It was a fall from form for the 21-year-old netminder, who was on a 5-3-3 run with a .928/2.44 slash line before exiting mid-game on Dec. 6.

The Panthers are in Colorado tonight with Bobrovsky getting the start.

Lyon is expected to join the team today in Denver — if he has not already done so — and will serve as the backup.

In Charlotte so far this season, Lyon has gone 9-8-1 and 2.55/.909.

Florida signed him from the Carolina Hurricanes organization during the offseason with the intent he would be the Panthers’ No. 3.

Lyon was called up from Charlotte and served as Bobrovsky’s backup during Knight’s illness.

He has played in 21 NHL games over the course of his career with most of the those coming with the Flyers.

Lyon was 1-0-1 in his two games with the Hurricanes last season.

PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT COLORADO AVALANCHE