FHN Today: Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes Plan to Play

The Carolina Hurricanes are in town, Tropical Storm Nicole is heading north and the Florida Panthers plan to play a hockey game in Sunrise on Wednesday night.

That about sums it up, right?

The Panthers made the announcement they were “moving forward” with Wednesday’s game not too long after the Hurricanes’ charter left Raleigh-Durham airport.

Although schools in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties will be closed today, we’ll have hockey.

It should be a good one — and one the Panthers sort of need to win.

Florida is off to a 7-5-1 start and has not beaten a team which made the playoffs last season — going 0-2-1 against those teams thus far.

Carolina is only the fourth playoff team from 2022 the Panthers has faced this season but things are about to change.

Of Florida’s upcoming five-game homestand, all five opponents made the postseason and nine of the next 10 opponents were playoff teams.

Time for the Panthers to get things going.

And, they are hoping being at home — only four of their first 13 games have been in Sunrise — helps them out.

Aleksi Heponiemi was the last forward cut by the Florida Panthers before the season and the first to be called up.

His strong play from the preseason carried over to his start with the Charlotte Checkers — and his confidence as a player is growing.

CAROLINA HURRICANES AT FLORIDA PANTHERS