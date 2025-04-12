FHN Today/NHL Links
FHN Today: Florida Panthers Playoff Outlook with Three Left
The Florida Panthers have three games left in their regular season starting tonight against the Buffalo Sabres.
After Tampa Bay lost in overtime to the Red Wings on Friday night, the Panthers are two points back of the Lightning for second place in the Atlantic Division — which comes with home ice advantage in the first round.
Both the Panthers and Lightning have three games left — with the same two opponents (Buffalo and the Rangers) and a game against each other on Tuesday night in Tampa.
The first tiebreaker is regulation wins, of which Tampa Bay has two more than the Panthers. The Lightning also have two more regulation/overtime wins.
Florida is four points behind the Atlantic-leading Maple Leafs, which makes a fourth playoff matchup with the Lightning since 2020 pretty likely.
Can the Panthers pass the Lightning and start that series in Sunrise?
We’ll see.
FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW
- Jaycob Megna is finally playing for his hometown Florida Panthers — and is reunited with his family in Fort Lauderdale.
- Brad Marchand is fully embracing the ‘Rat’ culture with the Panthers.
- FHN Yesterday: The Panthers expect to sign Jack Devine after his senior season ended at the University of Denver in a double-overtime loss to Western Michigan at the Frozen Four.
- Aaron Ekblad is still suspended, but joined the Panthers for Thursday’s morning skate after being cleared to be part of all team activities.
- Don’t forget to subscribe to the FHN YouTube channel to hear from the Florida Panthers before and after games. Thursday’s postgame video from Paul Maurice, Seth Jones, Evan Rodrigues, and Marchand up now, more later today.
NHL NEWS, LINKS
- Gabriel Landeskog played in his first game since 2022 on Friday for the AHL Colorado Eagles as he works his way back to the Avalanche.
- Ottawa beat the Montreal Canadiens to goose their wild card lead to four points.
- The New York Islanders did not play with pride, Kyle Palmieri said, in an embarrassing blowout loss to the Rangers on Thursday.
- The Pittsburgh Penguins rallied to beat the Devils in Newark.
- The New Jersey Devils expect Dougie Hamilton to be available in the playoffs.
- Leon Draisaitl is not going to rush back before the Oilers get to the playoffs.
- Tampa Bay prospect Issac Howard of Michigan State won the Hobey Baker Award on Friday as the top collegiate player.
ON DECK: GAME No. 80
BUFFALO SABRES at FLORIDA PANTHERS
- When: Saturday, 6 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FTL); WPTV 5/WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- Streaming: Panthers+; ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Last Season: Panthers Won 3-0
- This Season (Panthers lead 2-1) — At Buffalo: Sabres 5, Panthers 2 (Oct. 12); Panthers 5, Sabres 2 (Oct. 28). At Florida: Panthers 4, Sabres 0 (March 8); Sunday.
- All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 59-46-8, 4 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Monday vs. New York Rangers, 7 p.m.
For more Florida Panthers news and analysis, visit Florida Hockey Now throughout the day
Become a true Panthers Insider with a Subscription to FHN
Subscribe to the FHN YouTube Channel and like our Facebook page
Follow Us on Twitter:
And on Bluesky: