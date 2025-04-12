FHN Today: Florida Panthers Playoff Outlook with Three Left

The Florida Panthers have three games left in their regular season starting tonight against the Buffalo Sabres.

After Tampa Bay lost in overtime to the Red Wings on Friday night, the Panthers are two points back of the Lightning for second place in the Atlantic Division — which comes with home ice advantage in the first round.

Both the Panthers and Lightning have three games left — with the same two opponents (Buffalo and the Rangers) and a game against each other on Tuesday night in Tampa.

The first tiebreaker is regulation wins, of which Tampa Bay has two more than the Panthers. The Lightning also have two more regulation/overtime wins.

Florida is four points behind the Atlantic-leading Maple Leafs, which makes a fourth playoff matchup with the Lightning since 2020 pretty likely.

Can the Panthers pass the Lightning and start that series in Sunrise?

We’ll see.

