FHN Today: Florida Panthers try to avoid 0-2 hole against Capitals

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers have been able to dig themselves out of some holes this season, but they would really rather not have to do that in this playoff series against the Capitals.

Florida trails the best-of-7 series after losing Game 1 with the second game coming tonight at FLA Live Arena.

The next two games are in Washington, so pulling even tonight is imperative for the Panthers.

After giving up a third period lead and losing Game 1 of their series with the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night, the Florida Panthers hope to learn from their mistakes and calm themselves moving forward.

PANTHERLAND

Sasha Barkov is the Panthers’ nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy for his play on the ice — but more importantly, his work off of it.

For the past three years, Barkov has been deeply involved with the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood and has donated over $200,000. But his work there goes much deeper than the checks he writes.

CAP CENTER

Will Tom Wilson be in the Capitals’ lineup tonight after leaving Tuesday’s game in the first period?

Coach Peter Laviolette says he’s a game-time decision for Game 2.

— For all of your Capitals coverage, head on over to WashingtonHockeyNow.Com … Sammi Silber has you covered.

AROUND THE NHL

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says the competition in the regular season has been terrific and there are no plans to expand the playoffs.

With the NFL, NBA and NFL expanded their playoffs — and adding teams into the mix — the NHL seems to be missing out on increasing excitement in a number of markets.

This season, the eight teams in the East were decided in January.

— The Edmonton Oilers put everything together last night in a pretty complete Game 2 win against the Kings.

— The Pittsburgh Penguins were pretty good on Tuesday night.

— The Hurricanes’ speed and depth are absolutely killing the Boston Bruins.

— Minnesota got a nice Game 2 win over the Blues.

— The Devils make some changes to their coaching staff.

NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

ROUND 1

PANTHERS V. CAPITALS (WSH leads 1-0)

Game 1: Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise

PANTHERS V. CAPITALS