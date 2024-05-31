Florida Panthers Postgame: Coming Home With a 3-2 Lead

The Florida Panthers will not fly home until Friday, but they will be leaving New York with a 3-2 series lead over the Rangers in the Eastern Conference final.

On Thursday night, the Panthers played another terrific road game and pulled out yet another 1-goal win.

Florida had a 3-1 lead before New York scored in the game’s final minute, but Sergei Bobrovsky and the Panthers’ tough defense kept it at 3-2.

Anton Lundell and Sam Bennett played a huge role in Thursday’s win with goals and both spoke following the game.

Florida is a win away from going back to the Stanley Cup Final, but based on their comments, it is news to them.

Spoiler alert: It was not.

Paul Maurice also spoke as did Sasha Barkov and Bobrovsky (25 saves in the win).

Game 6 is Saturday night at 8 in Sunrise.

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL

FLORIDA PANTHERS (ATL1) V. NEW YORK RANGERS (MET1)

Panthers Lead Best-of-7 Series 3-2