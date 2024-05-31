2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Florida Panthers Postgame: Coming Home With a 3-2 Lead
The Florida Panthers will not fly home until Friday, but they will be leaving New York with a 3-2 series lead over the Rangers in the Eastern Conference final.
On Thursday night, the Panthers played another terrific road game and pulled out yet another 1-goal win.
Florida had a 3-1 lead before New York scored in the game’s final minute, but Sergei Bobrovsky and the Panthers’ tough defense kept it at 3-2.
Anton Lundell and Sam Bennett played a huge role in Thursday’s win with goals and both spoke following the game.
Florida is a win away from going back to the Stanley Cup Final, but based on their comments, it is news to them.
Spoiler alert: It was not.
Paul Maurice also spoke as did Sasha Barkov and Bobrovsky (25 saves in the win).
Game 6 is Saturday night at 8 in Sunrise.
All videos, as always, are up on the FHN YouTube Channel.
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL
FLORIDA PANTHERS (ATL1) V. NEW YORK RANGERS (MET1)
Panthers Lead Best-of-7 Series 3-2
GAME 6
- When: Saturday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- National TV: ABC
- Streaming: ESPN+/Hulu
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Local Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-120); Puck line (-1.5, +210); Over/Under 5.5 (+110/-135). Series Panthers -150
- Series Schedule — Game 1: Florida 3, @New York 0; Game 2: @New York 2, Florida 1 OT; Game 3: New York 5, @Florida 4 (OT); Game 4: @Florida 3, New York 2 OT; Game 5: Florida 3, @New York 2; Game 6: New York at Florida, Saturday 8 (ABC); Game 7*: Florida at New York, Monday 8 (ESPN). (*) — If Necessary.
- How They Got Here: Florida d. Tampa Bay 4-1, Boston 4-2; Rangers d. Washington 4-0, Carolina 4-2.
- Last Season vs. Rangers — Regular Season: Rangers won 3-0
- This Season (Panthers Won 2-1) — At Florida: Panthers 4 Rangers 3 (Dec. 29). At MSG: Panthers 4, Rangers 2 (March 4); Rangers 4, Panthers 3 OT (March 23).
- All-time Regular Season Series: Rangers lead 61-34-8, 6 ties
- Postseason History: Rangers Lead 1-0 (1997 1st)