2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Florida Panthers Postgame: Happy Days, Tied Again
SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers were a sweaty, but relieved, bunch late Tuesday night following their 3-2 overtime win against the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference final.
With the series tied at 2, this is now a best-of-3 — with two of the games at Madison Square Garden.
Florida had a fight on its hands once more, going to OT for the third straight time in this series.
New York had won the first two and were 4-0 in playoff overtime games this postseason.
The Panthers have now won 12 of their past 14 playoff games which have gone to OT.
After the game, coach Paul Maurice spoke about his team roaring back from a tight — as in, playing too tight — first period.
The Panthers controlled the game from the second period on, but we had seen that before.
We also have Sam Reinhart, Sasha Barkov and Sam Bennett on the FHN YouTube Channel.
For the most in-depth coverage of the Florida Panthers:
- Subscribe to Florida Hockey Now and like our Facebook Page
- Follow us on Twitter: @GeorgeRichards // @ColbyDGuy // @TheGovMan
- Subscribe to the FHN YouTube Channel
- Visit the FHN Team Shop at TeePublic and RedBubble
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL
FLORIDA PANTHERS (ATL1) V. NEW YORK RANGERS (MET1)
Best-of-7 Series Tied at 2
GAME 5
- When: Thursday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Madison Square Garden, NYC
- National TV: ESPN
- Streaming: ESPN+/Hulu
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Series Schedule — Game 1: Florida 3, @New York 0; Game 2: @New York 2, Florida 1 OT; Game 3: New York 5, @Florida 4 (OT); Game 4: @Florida 3, New York 2 OT; Game 5: Florida at New York, Thursday 8 (ESPN); Game 6: New York at Florida, Saturday 8 (ABC); Game 7*: Florida at New York, Monday 8 (ESPN). (*) — If Necessary.
- How They Got Here: Florida d. Tampa Bay 4-1, Boston 4-2; Rangers d. Washington 4-0, Carolina 4-2.
- Last Season vs. Rangers — Regular Season: Rangers won 3-0
- This Season (Panthers Won 2-1) — At Florida: Panthers 4 Rangers 3 (Dec. 29). At MSG: Panthers 4, Rangers 2 (March 4); Rangers 4, Panthers 3 OT (March 23).
- All-time Regular Season Series: Rangers lead 61-34-8, 6 ties
- Postseason History: Rangers Lead 1-0 (1997 1st)