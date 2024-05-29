Florida Panthers Postgame: Happy Days, Tied Again

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers were a sweaty, but relieved, bunch late Tuesday night following their 3-2 overtime win against the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference final.

With the series tied at 2, this is now a best-of-3 — with two of the games at Madison Square Garden.

Florida had a fight on its hands once more, going to OT for the third straight time in this series.

New York had won the first two and were 4-0 in playoff overtime games this postseason.

The Panthers have now won 12 of their past 14 playoff games which have gone to OT.

After the game, coach Paul Maurice spoke about his team roaring back from a tight — as in, playing too tight — first period.

The Panthers controlled the game from the second period on, but we had seen that before.

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL

FLORIDA PANTHERS (ATL1) V. NEW YORK RANGERS (MET1)

Best-of-7 Series Tied at 2