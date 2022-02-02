Watch — The FHN Panthers Postgame: Florida loses to Rangers again

The Florida Panthers found themselves playing their second game in as many nights — and third in four — on Tuesday night and just did not have enough gas in a 5-2 loss to the New York Rangers.

The Panthers, who won 12 games in January for the most wins in a single month in franchise history, now find themselves heading to parts unknown as the team is off until traveling to Carolina on Nov. 15.

Florida is getting a much deserved break from game action.

They may not have liked how they went into the break, but at the end of the day, Florida has been playing out of this world since their last stoppage in play back in December.

If they come out of this break as they did the last one, they’ll be just fine.

