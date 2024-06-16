2024 Stanley Cup Final
Florida Panthers Postgame: Lots to Learn in Cup Final Blowout
The Florida Panthers are not used to losing, and, as Matthew Tkachuk said, it has been a long time since they have done so.
Florida’s impressive six-game playoff winning streak came crashing to earth in a thud Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers putting it to the Panthers from start to finish in a 8-1 win in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Oof.
Those who think the Panthers gave that one away so they could win on home ice or that some conspiracy theory involving ABC forced the Panthers to get throughly outclassed in this one can put the tinfoil hats away.
Edmonton, this night, was better. Much better in many regards.
The Panthers admitted as much in the postgame.
We have all the video on the FHN YouTube Channel, as always, but they are also here as well.
You have Paul Maurice, Sasha Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk.
Dig in folks.
Tuesday should be a different story.
2024 STANLEY CUP FINAL
EDMONTON OILERS VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS
GAME 5
Panthers Lead Best of 7 Series 3-1
- When: Tuesday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- National TV: ABC
- Streaming: ESPN+/Hulu
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Series Schedule, All Games 8 p.m. on ABC — Game 1: @Florida 3, Edmonton 0; Game 2: @Florida 4, Edmonton 1; Game 3: Florida 4, @Edmonton 3; Game 4: @Edmonton 8, Florida 1; Game 5: Edmonton at Florida, Tuesday; Game 6*: Florida at Edmonton, Friday; Game 7*:Edmonton at Florida, Monday June 24. (*) – If Necessary
- How They Got Here — Florida: d. Tampa Bay 4-1, Boston 4-2, New York Rangers 4-2; Edmonton: d. Los Angeles 4-1, Vancouver 4-3, Dallas 4-2.
- This Season (Florida Won 2-0) — At Florida: Panthers 5, Oilers 3 (Nov. 20). At Edmonton: Panthers 5, Oilers 2 (Dec. 17).
- Last Season: Edmonton Won 2-0
- All-time Regular Season Series: Oilers lead 23-16-0, 3 ties
- Postseason History: First Meeting