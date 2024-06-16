Florida Panthers Postgame: Lots to Learn in Cup Final Blowout

The Florida Panthers are not used to losing, and, as Matthew Tkachuk said, it has been a long time since they have done so.

Florida’s impressive six-game playoff winning streak came crashing to earth in a thud Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers putting it to the Panthers from start to finish in a 8-1 win in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Oof.

Those who think the Panthers gave that one away so they could win on home ice or that some conspiracy theory involving ABC forced the Panthers to get throughly outclassed in this one can put the tinfoil hats away.

Edmonton, this night, was better. Much better in many regards.

The Panthers admitted as much in the postgame.

You have Paul Maurice, Sasha Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk.

Dig in folks.

Tuesday should be a different story.

