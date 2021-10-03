Connect with us

New look Florida Panthers power play ready to put on a show

5 hours ago

Power play florida panthers
The Florida Panthers have a new — and they hope improved — top power play unit consisting of (from left) Sasha Barkov, Sam Bennett, Sam Reinhart, Jonathan Huberdeau and Aaron Ekblad. // Photos courtesy of @FlaPanthers

The Florida Panthers had a chance to put their new look top power play unit on the ice for the first time Friday night against the Dallas Stars.

Coach Joel Quenneville decided against it.

Honestly, it was the humane thing to do.

Florida, you see, got that first power play chance less than a minute after it took a 4-0 lead on a Dallas team dressing many players who will start for the AHL Texas Stars in a few weeks.

The Panthers had scored three goals in the span of six minutes and throwing out a power play which features the fire power Florida possesses would not have been fair.

Instead, the Panthers threw everyone they had (save for the two goalies) out there.

“I want you to check the stat sheet, it might be a record: All 18 skaters on only one power play got time on it,” Quenneville said with a humorous tone Friday night.

“I bet you it’s a record. It wasn’t on purpose, we just didn’t run the power play.”

If Florida had another power play chance, Quenneville said, the two main teams would have rolled out there.

At this moment, however, he just didn’t think it was right.

