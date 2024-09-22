Florida Panthers Back in Sunrise Today, Nashville Comes to Town

The Florida Panthers will be back on the ice today in Sunrise as they open up their exhibition schedule with a pair of preseason games against the Nashville Predators.

The Panthers have not, for the most part, been inside the arena since Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final back on June 24.

Florida and Nashville have traditionally played a preseason doubleheader since 2011 when then-Nashville GM David Poile and Florida’s front office of Dale Tallon and Mike Santos thought it was a good idea.

“The young kids get to play in these doubleheaders,” Santos said a few years ago. “Some times, you would have kids get cut and not get the chance to play in a game.

“This was a way to get 40 players into a game in the first week of camp. Most training camps have 50-60 players. If you can get 40 guys in early on, they get a chance and you can look them in the eye because they got their opportunity.”

The Latest News on the Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers

Each and Every Day

Subscribe to Florida Hockey Now, Today!

Unlike past years, the preseason doubleheader is being played on a Sunday — which should mean for a much bigger crowd for the hockey marathon.

The Panthers do not include these games as part of their ticket plan.

Today’s games cost $22 per ticket, with the revenue going to the Florida Panthers Foundation.

It will be streamed on the team website but not otherwise televised.

One price gets two games with parking included. There is no re-entry, however.

As for the hockey, Florida coach Paul Maurice said Saturday that his veterans were going to play today.

Based on the rosters, that appears to be the case.

“It keeps me from having to pick one more player over the other,” Maurice said. “You sit Aleksander Barkov — and only sit Barky — and your next guy on the list is going to be like ‘why does Barky get to sit but I don’t?’ So, everybody plays.”

But it is still preseason. Not real exciting.

“It’s an untasty sandwich and everybody gets a bite,’’ Maurice continued with a sales pitch the Panthers’ business side probably did not appreciate.

“Then I have to get some kids in these games that I don’t think will be here at the end of camp. So, there’s going to be some players who are trying to make this team who actually don’t get to play [Sunday].’’

Florida, and Nashville as well, will use two goalies in each of the two games.

Sergei Bobrovsky will be back in net for Game 2; Spencer Knight goes in the opener.

Florida will play eight exhibition games this preseason with the next one coming against the Lightning on Wednesday in Orlando.

Expect a lot of the kids to get some experience playing in the road preseason games following today’s doubleheader with veterans playing in the home ones.

PRESEASON ON DECK

EXHIBITION DOUBLEHEADER

NASHVILLE PREDATORS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS

More FHN Coverage of the Stanley Cup Champion Panthers:

KEY DATES FOR THE FLORIDA PANTHERS