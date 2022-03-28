Connect with us

Florida Panthers

Florida Panthers Prospects: Samoskevich, Benning to meet in Frozen Four

Published

2 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
University of Denver defenseman Mike Benning, drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Draft by the Florida Panthers, is headed to the NCAA Frozen Four in Boston. —  AP Photo/Stew Milne

Two top Florida Panthers prospects will battle it out for a chance to go to the NCAA national championship game in two weeks.

Mackie Samoskevich and the University of Michigan Wolverines will face Mike Benning and the University of Denver Pioneers at the Frozen Four in Boston.

The Pioneers defeated Minnesota Duluth on Saturday to advance to the Frozen Four.

Michigan took out former Panthers prospect Ty Smilanic’s Quinnipiac Bobcats with a 7-4 victory on Sunday to set up the matchup between the two remaining Florida prospects.

Smilanic was shipped out to Montreal in the Ben Chiarot trade.

Samoskevich, Florida’s 2021 first-round pick, had an assist in Michigan’s two games at the Allentown regional.

Benning, a fourth-round pick by the Panthers in 2020, also picked up an assist in Denver’s two wins at the Loveland, Colo., regional.

Samoskevich has 10 goals and 29 points in 38 games.

He had 10 points in his last 10 games as Michigan finished the season ranked No. 2 in the country.

Benning led all Pioneers defensemen in points, scoring 10 goals and 34 points in 39 games — with 10 points in his past 10 games.

Denver finished the season ranked No. 3.

Florida’s top college prospects will take the ice against each other in Boston on April 7 at 7 p.m.

The game will be broadcasted on ESPN2.

UP NEXT FOR THE FLORIDA PANTHERS

MONTREAL CANADIENS AT FLORIDA PANTHERS 

fan4pan

Just to be accurate, the player is Michael Benning, his brother is Matt Benning also a hockey player.
Both are sons of original Panther Brian Benning. Seems like yesterday when I saw Brian at the Miami Arena.

