Florida Panthers Prospects: Schwindt gets hat trick

Published

51 seconds ago

on

Panthers prospects schwindt
Florida Panthers prospects Cole Schwindt (left) and Henry Bowlsby celebrate one of Schwindt’s three goals for the Charlotte Checkers this past Saturday. // Photo courtesy @CheckersHockey

Cole Schwindt, one of the Florida Panthers top prospects, did not record a single point in the Charlotte Checkers first seven games of the season.

Schwindt, Florida’s third-round pick in 2019, has been on a tear since.

In his past seveb games, Schwindt has eight points off six goals and now leads the Checkers in goals.

Three of those goals were a part of a natural hat trick to open a 4-0 win over the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins on Saturday.

Schwindt is a key penalty killer for the Checkers and it showed on Saturday.

He registered his second shorthanded goal of the year by cleaning up a rebound in front of the net on a 2-on-1 rush to give Charlotte the 1-0 lead.

Schwindt is now tied for the league lead in shorthanded goals with two.

He is suddenly becoming a contender for a call-up in the event Florida needs an extra forward, showing progress in all areas of the game.

Grigori Denisenko had the most points out of anyone in Charlotte, scoring a goal and three assists to total four points in the Checkers’ three-game road trip.

Olli Juolevi also played in Saturday’s game on a conditioning stint, recording a shot on goal and a minor penalty before being a healthy scratch on Sunday.

He returned to the Florida Panthers and was assigned to injured reserve on Monday.

The Checkers went 2-1-0 over the weekend, splitting a two-game set with the Penguins while beating the Hershey Bears 5-2 on Sunday.

Charlotte will head to Allentown to face off against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.

This weekend, they will face off against the Utica Comets on Friday at 7 p.m. and the Hershey Bears at 5 p.m.

North of the border, Braden Hache recorded his first OHL goal in a 5-4 shootout win over the Mississauga Steelheads.

The Kingston defenseman was drafted by the Panthers in the seventh round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Evan Nause, a third-round pick in 2021, also had a big week as he recorded two assists. Both came in a 6-1 Quebec Remparts win over the Baie-Comeau Drakkar.

He has a goal and seven assists for eight points in 13 games.

Quinnipiac’s Ty Smilanic had the best performance out of Florida’s college prospects, scoring two goals in two games – scoring both of them in a 5-2 win over Arizona State.

The defenseman currently has five goals and three assists for eight points in 12 games.

 Games PlayedGoals Assists Points
C Justin Sourdif
(WHL, Vancouver Giants)		3022
D Mike Benning
(NCAA, University of Denver)		2022
C Aleksi Saarela
(NL, SCL Tigers)		0000
C Mackie Samoskevich
(NCAA, University of Michigan)		2000
D Carter Berger
(NCAA, University of Connecticut)		2000
D Tyler Inamoto
(NCAA, University of Wisconsin)		2000
C Owen Lindmark
(NCAA University of Wisconsin)		0000
D Braden Hache
(OHL, Kingston Frontenacs)		2101
D Cole Krygier
(NCAA, Michigan State University)		1000
D Kasper Puutio
(Liiga, KalPa)		0000
D Santtu Kinnunen
(Liiga, Tappara)		1000
C Aleksi Heponiemi
(AHL, Charlotte Checkers)		3022
LW Grigori Denisenko
(AHL, Charlotte Checkers)		3134
D Max Gildon
(AHL Charlotte Checkers)		2000
D Lucas Carlsson
(NHL Florida Panthers)		2011
RW Serron Noel
(AHL Charlotte Checkers)		3011
C Logan Hutsko
(AHL, Charlotte Checkers)		3000
D Matt Kiersted
(AHL, Charlotte Checkers)		3100
RW Cole Schwindt
(AHL, Charlotte Checkers)		3303
C Henry Bowlby
(AHL, Charlotte Checkers)		3011
LW Maxim Mamin
(NHL, Florida Panthers)		1000
D Ty Smilanic
(NCAA, Quinipiac)		2202
D Evan Nause
(QMJHL, Quebec Remparts)		2022
