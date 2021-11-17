Panthers Prospects
Florida Panthers Prospects: Schwindt gets hat trick
Cole Schwindt, one of the Florida Panthers top prospects, did not record a single point in the Charlotte Checkers first seven games of the season.
Schwindt, Florida’s third-round pick in 2019, has been on a tear since.
In his past seveb games, Schwindt has eight points off six goals and now leads the Checkers in goals.
Three of those goals were a part of a natural hat trick to open a 4-0 win over the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins on Saturday.
Schwindt is a key penalty killer for the Checkers and it showed on Saturday.
He registered his second shorthanded goal of the year by cleaning up a rebound in front of the net on a 2-on-1 rush to give Charlotte the 1-0 lead.
Schwindt is now tied for the league lead in shorthanded goals with two.
He is suddenly becoming a contender for a call-up in the event Florida needs an extra forward, showing progress in all areas of the game.
Grigori Denisenko had the most points out of anyone in Charlotte, scoring a goal and three assists to total four points in the Checkers’ three-game road trip.
Olli Juolevi also played in Saturday’s game on a conditioning stint, recording a shot on goal and a minor penalty before being a healthy scratch on Sunday.
He returned to the Florida Panthers and was assigned to injured reserve on Monday.
The Checkers went 2-1-0 over the weekend, splitting a two-game set with the Penguins while beating the Hershey Bears 5-2 on Sunday.
Charlotte will head to Allentown to face off against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.
This weekend, they will face off against the Utica Comets on Friday at 7 p.m. and the Hershey Bears at 5 p.m.
North of the border, Braden Hache recorded his first OHL goal in a 5-4 shootout win over the Mississauga Steelheads.
The Kingston defenseman was drafted by the Panthers in the seventh round of the 2021 NHL Draft.
Evan Nause, a third-round pick in 2021, also had a big week as he recorded two assists. Both came in a 6-1 Quebec Remparts win over the Baie-Comeau Drakkar.
He has a goal and seven assists for eight points in 13 games.
Quinnipiac’s Ty Smilanic had the best performance out of Florida’s college prospects, scoring two goals in two games – scoring both of them in a 5-2 win over Arizona State.
The defenseman currently has five goals and three assists for eight points in 12 games.
|Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|C Justin Sourdif
(WHL, Vancouver Giants)
|3
|0
|2
|2
|D Mike Benning
(NCAA, University of Denver)
|2
|0
|2
|2
|C Aleksi Saarela
(NL, SCL Tigers)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C Mackie Samoskevich
(NCAA, University of Michigan)
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D Carter Berger
(NCAA, University of Connecticut)
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D Tyler Inamoto
(NCAA, University of Wisconsin)
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C Owen Lindmark
(NCAA University of Wisconsin)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D Braden Hache
(OHL, Kingston Frontenacs)
|2
|1
|0
|1
|D Cole Krygier
(NCAA, Michigan State University)
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D Kasper Puutio
(Liiga, KalPa)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D Santtu Kinnunen
(Liiga, Tappara)
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C Aleksi Heponiemi
(AHL, Charlotte Checkers)
|3
|0
|2
|2
|LW Grigori Denisenko
(AHL, Charlotte Checkers)
|3
|1
|3
|4
|D Max Gildon
(AHL Charlotte Checkers)
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D Lucas Carlsson
(NHL Florida Panthers)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|RW Serron Noel
(AHL Charlotte Checkers)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|C Logan Hutsko
(AHL, Charlotte Checkers)
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D Matt Kiersted
(AHL, Charlotte Checkers)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|RW Cole Schwindt
(AHL, Charlotte Checkers)
|3
|3
|0
|3
|C Henry Bowlby
(AHL, Charlotte Checkers)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|LW Maxim Mamin
(NHL, Florida Panthers)
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D Ty Smilanic
(NCAA, Quinipiac)
|2
|2
|0
|2
|D Evan Nause
(QMJHL, Quebec Remparts)
|2
|0
|2
|2
