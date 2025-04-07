Florida Panthers Put Playoff Tickets on Sale Today

The Florida Panthers officially clinched a playoff spot on Saturday night and will put single-game tickets on sale today.

Tickets to Round 1 of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs will be available to the team’s season ticket holders starting at 10 a.m.

The general public will be able to start purchasing tickets on Wednesday at 10.

Fans interested in season-ticket memberships for the 2025-26 season can join the waitlist here.

Tickets can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or by visiting FloridaPanthers.com.

The Florida Panthers, who lost their fifth straight game Sunday in Detroit, are currently in third place in the Atlantic Division and in line to play the Tampa Bay Lightning in the opening playoff round.

Florida could open with Tampa Bay or the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Panthers are in the postseason for the sixth consecutive year and enter the playoffs as the reigning Stanley Cup Champions.

ON DECK: GAME No. 78