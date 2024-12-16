The Florida Panthers Quarter Century Team: Vote Here

The NHL will celebrate its best players of the past 25 years with each team in the league celebrating their Quarter Century Team which will be unveiled starting Dec. 30 at the Winter Classic in Chicago and running through the end of January.

The Quarter Century teams will be players who were voted on by a select panel from each franchise including media, retired players and “executives specific to that club.”

When it comes to the Panthers, for instance, I was part of the committee picking Florida’s Quarter Century team.

Florida’s team — which will consist of a first and second team (three forwards, two defensemen, and a goalie each) — will be announced on Jan. 3.

To be eligible for these teams, a player would have had to play for the franchise from Jan. 1, 2000 until now.

That means many of the original Panthers, such as John Vanbiesbrouck, are not included.

Once all of the 32 teams are announced, fans will be able to take the players from those teams and vote on the top 25 players from the past 25 years — regardless of position and franchise.

Fans will be able to vote on the top 25 players from Feb. 12-26.

Now, my question to you: Which 12 Florida Panthers are deserving of being on the Quarter Century team?

My vote is already in and, while I will disclose it after the team is released, I will keep my thoughts to myself for now.

Here is how you can vote on the FHN’s Quarter-Century Team:

Leave your ballot in the comment section below.

As were our instructions, you can only include players who played for the Panthers from Jan. 1, 2000 on.

Give us six forwards — in order of how you view them, so, your top 3 forwards would be considered your first team.

Add four defensemen, and two goalies.

Easy as that.

We will tally up all the votes and release YOUR Florida Panthers team on Jan. 2 before the NHL releases the official one.

Then we can compare, and contrast.

Below are the stats the NHL provided which shows who would be considered based on eligibility.

These stats are not up-to-date, but gives a pretty good idea of who has done what in the past 25 years in Sunrise.

They are ranked by games played, so, Sasha Barkov leads all forwards; Aaron Ekblad leads the defensemen, and Roberto Luongo the goalies.

Those three are probably going to be on your ballot somewhere.

Have fun!

