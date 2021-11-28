Florida Panthers hit quarter mark with their best start in history

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers wrapped up the first quarter of their season Saturday night by playing in Game No. 21.

While it did not go the way most would have thought, few could criticize the way they started their season.

Saturday, the Panthers lost to the expansion Seattle Kraken and Chris Driedger to drop their second consecutive game.

It sounds worse than it is.

Through the first 21 games of this 82-game (the NHL hopes) season, Florida is off to the best start in franchise history.

Have the past few weeks been as good as the first few weeks?

Nope.

But that doesn’t mean the Panthers have any reason to panic.

Cause for some concern, well, perhaps.

”We feel good, we just need to start another streak,” Joe Thornton said after Saturday’s 4-1 loss to the Kraken in which the team’s 11-game home winning streak to start the season came to a close.

“It was a good streak at home and Tuesday we have to start another one.”