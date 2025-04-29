Oh, Thank 11! Florida Panthers Rally, Win Wild Game 4

SUNRISE — When was the last time you saw a team score twice in 11 seconds? How about two teams doing it in the same game? If you watched the Florida Panthers and Lightning on Monday, you did.

Like Jon Cooper said, one team’s 11-second goal run meant a little bit more.

“Both teams had two spurts of 11 seconds that were really rewarding,” Cooper said after the Panthers pulled out an improbable 4-2 win in Game 4 over his Lightning.

“Theirs came at the end.’’

The Panthers rallied from a late 2-1 deficit with Aaron Ekblad and Seth Jones scoring 11 seconds apart to give Florida a win — and a commanding 3-1 series lead with Game 5 in Tampa on Wednesday night.

Ekblad may or may not be playing in that game depending on what the NHL has to say about his high hit on Brandon Hagel in the second period.

That hit did not draw a penalty — to the absolute ire of Cooper — allowing Ekblad to stay in the game and play the hero.

His goal off a Sam Reinhart rebound with 3:47 left tied the score at 2.

Then, Jones sent a point shot off the skate of Ryan McDonagh (with Brad Marchand charging in to clean it up, if need be) 11 seconds later to give Florida a 3-2 lead.

The Panthers went from potentially winning two in Tampa to losing two in Sunrise.

Instead, they’re in control of this series once again.

The Lightning have to win the next three to move on.

“It was exciting. We’ve been through moments like this before,’’ said Marchand, who has been on the other end of some Panthers heroics the past couple of years.

“I think the one thing that you see in the room, with the group, is just the level of calm throughout the game. … Those are the moments that you need to embrace and enjoy in playoff time.”

