Watch — The FHN Morning Skate: Florida Panthers back in force

7 hours ago

Florida panthers

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers look healthier than they have been since training camp as the team will be out in full force tonight against the New York Rangers.

Not only is Sasha Barkov and Mason Marchment returning to the lineup, but Jonathan Huberdeau — who was on the Covid list — is back as well. 

The Panthers have dropped their past three games including two at home, but this lineup should snap that streak fairly soon.

Of course, the Panthers restart will not come easy as the Rangers are in town today with the Lightning here tomorrow.

Check out today’s FHN Morning Skate for more — as well as hear from Huberdeau, Andrew Brunette and Gerard Gallant.

Related Topics:
JWolf

George, what is that hat you’re wearing in your video?

George Richards

The one-and-only Savannah Bananas…

