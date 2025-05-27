The Panthers Were Ready for a Hurricanes Party. It was Spoiled

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers were ready for a celebration Monday night, only the Carolina Hurricanes were the rude guests who ate all the food, shotgunned the beers, ordered a bunch of mediocre strip mall pizzas and left without paying.

After completely dominating the Hurricanes in the first three games of the Eastern Conference finals, it was certainly a foregone conclusion that the Panthers would run off with Game 4 and simply waltz into the Stanley Cup Final for a third straight year, right?

Right?

Meh.

Carolina came correct on Monday night, played like the Maple Leafs did in Game 6 of Round 2 and did not let the Panthers get anything easy in a 3-0 win that sent this series back to the cozy confines of Raleigh, N.C.

The Panthers and Hurricanes are old running buddies from the NHL’s Southeast Division and Monday night felt like one of those days when the Panthers, regardless of what they did, just couldn’t do anything right against Carolina.

There was even a Staal — Jordan this time, not Eric — drawing an embellishment call that Ed Belfour really, really tried to get back in 2006.

That’s an old reference, but hey, we here at FHN are like Pepperidge Farm: We remember.

Anyway, the Panthers had a chance to put the Hurricanes away Monday night and simply did not do it.

Carolina has been beaten down for the way they have played in this series and, despite what Rod Brind’Amour and Paul Maurice publicly claim, most of it has been deserved.

Florida outscored Carolina 16-4 in the first three games but the Hurricanes seemed to forget all that Monday.

“We can enjoy it for a little bit,’’ said Brind’Amour, whose team had not won a game in the Eastern Conference finals since he scored the game-winner against Buffalo in Game 7 back in 2006 — a run of 15 straight losses.

“There has been a lot of crap thrown on this team.”

We here at FHN don’t approve of that kind of language, but Brind’Amour is right.

The ‘crap’ hit the fan on Monday night for the Panthers after they dominated the Hurricanes in Games 1-3.

But now, there is light at the end of that shothole.

A win Wednesday in Raleigh, and this is a completely different series.

Altogether.

This is a completely different series.

So, how can the Panthers be such a pain on the ice — but a pretty good bunch off of it? Maurice explains it with what will forever be known as the 'shotgun a beer in church' theory.

The Charlotte Checkers open the AHL ECF tonight at the Laval Rocket near Montreal. Best-of-7 series to see who plays for the Calder Cup.

