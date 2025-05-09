FHN Today/NHL Links
FHN Today: Panthers Can Get Back into Leafs Series on Home Ice
The Panthers are back in South Florida and really need to make sure home is where the wins are when it comes to Toronto Maple Leafs.
Down 2-0 in their second-round playoff series to the Leafs, the Panthers have to make a statement in Sunrise if they’re going to get back in this thing.
They believe they will.
And sort of have to.
“We have been a good home team this year for sure,” Paul Maurice said before the Panthers left for Fort Lauderdale on Thursday.
“You get the positive feedback of good things that you do. … You start feeling better about yourself and better about your game just on that. It will be good to get home.”
The Panthers know a series can change on a dime, and a win tonight would get things trending in the right direction.
History, however, paints a different picture: The Panthers are winless in five playoff series in which they started 0-2 starting in 2000 with a sweep at the hands of the Devils.
The Panthers are not thinking about ancient history, nor looking down the road.
They need a win tonight, and then move on to Game 4.
“You win one game, or you lose one game, and it can kind of change anything,” Sam Reinhart said. “We want to put the best foot forward to play our best game [tonight] and get back in this thing.’’
- The Panthers need Sergei Bobrovsky to be ‘Big Game Bob’ again if they want to win this series.
- Anthony Stolarz did not make the trip to Fort Lauderdale, so Joseph Woll it is.
- Joel Quenneville will be back behind an NHL bench; the former Panthers coach lands with the Ducks.
- Toronto took Game 2 and come to Sunrise up 2-0 in the series.
- So, what’s ‘embellishment?’ It’s certainly not anything Evan Rodrigues did Wednesday.
- Mitch Marner’s goal stood as the difference, thanks to an excellent game from Joseph Woll.
2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 3
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS
Toronto Leads Best-of-7 Series 2-0
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- National TV: TNT/truTV
- National Streaming: MAX
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Series Schedule — Game 1: @Toronto 5, Florida 4; Game 2: @Toronto 4, Panthers 3; Game 3: Friday @Florida, 7 (TNT/truTV); Game 4: Sunday @Florida, 7:30 (TBS/truTV); Game 5*: Wednesday May 14 @Toronto TBA (ESPN); Game 6*:Friday May 16 @Florida TBA (TNT/truTV); Game 7*: Sunday May 18 @Toronto TBA (TNT/truTV).
- How They Got Here: Toronto d. Ottawa 4-2; Florida d. Tampa Bay 4-1
- This Regular Season: Panthers Won 3-1; Last Regular Season: Tied 2-2
- All-time Regular Season Series: Toronto leads 51-40-7, 7 ties
- All-time Postseason: Panthers d. Toronto 4-1 (2023 ECS)
