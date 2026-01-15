Florida Panthers Return to White House for Second Stanley Cup Celebration

The Florida Panthers are headed back to the White House today to celebrate their second consecutive Stanley Cup championship.

The Panthers were honored by President Donald Trump last February — and they will be again this afternoon.

This trip is being jammed into the schedule what with the Panthers playing the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals in a back-to-back starting Friday night.

So, the Panthers will fly to Washington today, hang out at the White House, then head to the airport to fly to Raleigh, N.C.

Florida will play the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night, then fly back to Washington for the Saturday game against the Capitals.

Got all that?

Last year, the team and invited guests gathered in the East Room of the White House.

Owner Vinnie Viola and captain Sasha Barkov escorted the President into the ceremony where the Stanley Cup was on display with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman in attendance.

The Panthers gifted Trump a framed 45-47 jersey as well as a 47 sweater with his name on the back. The team also gave him a gold stick.

“It was very special,’’ Barkov said afterward. “It was a huge honor to visit the White House.’’

Festivities are scheduled to start around 4 p.m. although they were delayed a bit last year.

ON DECK: GAME No. 46

FLORIDA PANTHERS at CAROLINA HURRICANES