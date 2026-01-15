2025 Stanley Cup Champions
Florida Panthers Return to White House for Second Stanley Cup Celebration
The Florida Panthers are headed back to the White House today to celebrate their second consecutive Stanley Cup championship.
The Panthers were honored by President Donald Trump last February — and they will be again this afternoon.
This trip is being jammed into the schedule what with the Panthers playing the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals in a back-to-back starting Friday night.
So, the Panthers will fly to Washington today, hang out at the White House, then head to the airport to fly to Raleigh, N.C.
Florida will play the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night, then fly back to Washington for the Saturday game against the Capitals.
Got all that?
Last year, the team and invited guests gathered in the East Room of the White House.
Owner Vinnie Viola and captain Sasha Barkov escorted the President into the ceremony where the Stanley Cup was on display with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman in attendance.
The Panthers gifted Trump a framed 45-47 jersey as well as a 47 sweater with his name on the back. The team also gave him a gold stick.
“It was very special,’’ Barkov said afterward. “It was a huge honor to visit the White House.’’
Festivities are scheduled to start around 4 p.m. although they were delayed a bit last year.
ON DECK: GAME No. 46
FLORIDA PANTHERS at CAROLINA HURRICANES
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+
- Radio: WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Series Schedule (Florida Leads 2-0) — At Florida: Panthers 4, Hurricanes 3 SO (Dec.19). At Carolina: Panthers 5, Hurricanes 2 (Dec. 23); Thursday
- Last Regular Season: Panthers Won 2-1
- All-Time Regular Season Series: Carolina/Hartford leads 74-50-10, 11 ties
- Postseason History: Florida 2-0 (d. Carolina in 2023 ECF in 4; 2025 ECF in 5)
- Up Next for the Panthers: Saturday at Washington Capitals, 7
What a waste of time. I wish you guys would realize all he’s going to do there is speak all about himself and hardly anything about how great our team is.
Why not just do the White House thing on Saturday when they’re already in D.C. instead of making a separate trip? What an honor however, I wish I was part of that contingency. Funny how the “foreign born” players seem to realize what a privilege it is to meet our President.
I’m guessing that’s because most foreign born players weren’t submerged in American politics growing up. Probably better that way since most Americans these days can’t separate the politics and whatever team they’re rooting for in the white house from the honor and accomplishment of the team on the ice.
It truly is an honor to not only win the Cup in consecutive seasons, but to visit and shake the hand of the President (regardless of party affiliation) as well.