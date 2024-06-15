Florida Panthers Sell Out Viewing Party for Stanley Cup Final

Fans of the Florida Panthers are ready to party like they have never before — and they hope to do it tonight among thousands of their friends.

The Panthers can win the Stanley Cup with a win over the host Edmonton Oilers tonight.

For the second straight game, the Panthers are playing host to a watch party at their arena in Sunrise.

On Friday afternoon, all tickets had been sold — meaning there could be close to 20,000 fans in the building to watch the game on the scoreboard.

Of course, that depends on how many of the very affordable tickets were snapped up by scalpers.

Despite the poor weather conditions Thursday, the Panthers ended up filling the lower bowl for their watch party at the arena for Game 3 and had to open the upper deck to accommodate more fans than originally expected.

Tickets for the watch party were $10, with a portion going to the team’s charitable foundation.

Parking is free to the event and the team is offering discounted food and drink as compared to game prices.

Scalpers were asking as much as $500 for the general admission tickets on the TickPick app although the starting price was $150.

Since it’s GA seating, just getting in is the point.

And, since the tickets were $10, it appears scalpers bought them up en masse on Friday afternoon.

If the Panthers win tonight, a championship parade is expected to be held in Fort Lauderdale by the end of the week.

An Edmonton win, which means Florida fails to become the first team to sweep the Cup Final since the 1998 Detroit Red Wings, would bring the series back to Sunrise for Game 5 on Tuesday.

For More FHN Coverage of the Florida Panthers:

2024 STANLEY CUP FINAL

EDMONTON OILERS VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS

GAME 4

Panthers Lead Best of 7 Series 3-0