Big Game Bob, Florida Edition: Bobrovsky leads Panthers past Flyers

SUNRISE — Sergei Bobrovsky has been one of the league’s top goaltenders this season and on Wednesday, the Florida Panthers needed him to be at his best against the visiting Flyers.

Bobrovsky, who now boasts a 9-0-2 record with a .940/1.60, most definitely was.

Stopping 32 of Philadelphia’s 33 shots, Bobrovsky helped keep the Panthers in the game when they struggled to convert on multiple scoring chances.

Florida ended up pulling out a 2-1 win in overtime.

“Shoutout to Bob, he stood on his head again,” said Sam Bennett, who tied the game at 1 early in the third period.

“He has been playing unbelievable. Even when we’re not putting up a bunch of goals, we still feel confident that we’re going to win games.”