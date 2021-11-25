Connect with us

FHN+

Big Game Bob, Florida Edition: Bobrovsky leads Panthers past Flyers

Published

6 hours ago

on

Florida Panthers bobrovsky flyers
Sergei Bobrovsky has been absolutely phenomenal for the Florida Panthers this season and made 32 saves in Wednesday’s 2-1 overtime win against the Flyers. Bobrovsky is leading the way for what could be his third Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goalie at 9-0-2 to start the season. // Roger Lee Photography (561) 866-2000

SUNRISE — Sergei Bobrovsky has been one of the league’s top goaltenders this season and on Wednesday, the Florida Panthers needed him to be at his best against the visiting Flyers.

Bobrovsky, who now boasts a 9-0-2 record with a .940/1.60, most definitely was.

Stopping 32 of Philadelphia’s 33 shots, Bobrovsky helped keep the Panthers in the game when they struggled to convert on multiple scoring chances.

Florida ended up pulling out a 2-1 win in overtime.

Get FHN+ today!

“Shoutout to Bob, he stood on his head again,” said Sam Bennett, who tied the game at 1 early in the third period.

RED Friday Special!

Get an annual subscription to FloridaHockeyNow for just $22.50 — Use RED25 at checkout!

“He has been playing unbelievable. Even when we’re not putting up a bunch of goals, we still feel confident that we’re going to win games.”

This content is for FHN+ subscribers only. You can sign-up for $3.49 per month or get a yearly subscription for only $29.99!

Current subscribers, please log in to view.

Log In Join Now

Related Topics:

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.