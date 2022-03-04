Sergei Bobrovsky gets shutout for Florida Panthers amid conflict

Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky only had to make 18 saves on Thursday night as he picked up just his second shutout of the season in a 3-0 victory over the Ottawa Senators.

It was Bobrovsky’s best game in over a week as he gave up five goals in a loss to Nashville last Tuesday and then four in a loss to Edmonton on Saturday.

Some have wondered whether Bobrovsky may have had bigger thoughts on his mind.

Understandibly so.

The Russian goalie, who comes from the Siberian town of Novokuznetsk, cannot have kept his thoughts elsewhere as news in the United States rages on about his country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Bobrovsky has not spoken to the South Florida media in the past week, but Thursday night, coach Andrew Brunette said he has had a conversation with his goalie about the situation and says Bobrovsky is in a good place mentally.

The Panthers also have Maxim Mamin, who is from Moscow and played in the KHL the past few seasons, on their active roster.

Captain Sasha Barkov was born in Finland to Russian parents and speaks the language fluently.

“I am trying to have open communication with him,” Brunette said of Bobrovsky. “I talked to him yesterday about it and I will talk to him again tomorrow to check in.

“His mind is in a good place. Obviously, there is a lot going on but, in our conversations, he has been trying to focus on hockey and is kind of sad about all the events that are happening.

“We will keep in contact and make sure we are there for him and are understanding of that situation.”

