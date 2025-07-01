Florida Panthers Sign New Backup Goalie

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers officially have a new backup goalie after signing Daniil Tarasov to a one-year deal.

Tarasov was acquired in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets last week.

According to PuckPedia, Tarasov signed a one-year deal worth $1.05 million.

Tarasov, who is from the same hometown as Sergei Bobrovsky, was a third-round pick by Columbus in 2017 when Bill Zito was the Blue Jackets’ assistant general manager.

The 26-year-old has played in parts of four seasons with the Jackets going 7-10-2 with a 3.54/.881 last season.

On Monday, the Panthers extended Aaron Ekblad and Brad Marchand to long-term deals after inking Sam Bennett to an eight-year contract on Friday.

Tuesday, Tomas Nosek returned.

Per PuckPedia, the Panthers are currently $2.175 million over the NHL’s $95.5 million salary cap ceiling although Matthew Tkachuk is expected to start the season on LTIR if he has surgery this summer.

All NHL teams are allowed to be 10 percent over the salary cap during the summer.

