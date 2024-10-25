Florida Panthers Sign Top Prospect

Hunter St. Martin was one of the breakout stars of training camp after the Florida Panthers took him in the sixth-round of the NHL draft just a few months before.

On Friday, the team announced it signed St. Martin to his entry-level contract.

St. Martin is currently playing for the Medicine Hat Tigers of the Western Hockey League.

In eight games with the Tigers, he has seven goals and eight points.

St. Martin certainly has momentum on his side.

After being the only 2024 draft pick to attend development camp in July, St. Martin came to rookie camp and stood out during the rookie showcase in Nashville.

St. Martin was expected to be sent back to his junior team after Florida’s first preseason game, only he stuck around into the final week.

“This is really exciting. You put in the work all summer … to show what I can do here,” St. Martin said before camp opened.

“I want to show that I can play at this level, play against pro guys and more experienced guys. It should be a great experience. You want to soak it all in, go all out on the ice and play your best game. Off the ice, you get information from the coaches and guys who have been here a few years, just learn and grow in my development.’’

St. Martin turns 20 in June, which means this will likely be his final year of playing junior hockey.

He would be able to join the Charlotte Checkers when his season in Medicine Hat is over and come to Florida’s various camps next year to fight for a spot.

