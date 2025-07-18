Florida Panthers Sign Two More to New Contracts

The Florida Panthers took care of some more business on Thursday, signing two of their pending restricted free agents to new contracts.

Florida signed defenseman Toby Bjornfot to a one-year, two-way deal; he will battle for one of the final spots on the roster when training camp rolls around in September but will likely start at AHL Charlotte.

The Panthers also inked forward Wilmer Skoog, 25, to a one-year, two-way deal.

He is also expected to start and perhaps spend the season in Charlotte.

Skoog scored nine goals with 24 points in 72 games for the Checkers last season not including four goals in 18 playoff games. He has played in 121 games for Charlotte over the past two seasons.

Bjornfot, 24, played in 14 games for the Panthers last season but spent most of the year in Charlotte where had three goals and 18 points in 50 regular-season games. He scored twice in 17 playoff games.

The Panthers originally acquired Bjornfot off waivers at the NHL Trade Deadline in 2024 from Vegas. He played in one game but remained with the Panthers throughout the run to the Stanley Cup.

A first-round pick of the Los Angeles Kings in 2019, Bjornfot has played in 134 NHL games with the Panthers, Golden Knights, and Kings.

More FHN Coverage of the Stanley Cup Champion Panthers:

2024 STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS 2025

FLORIDA PANTHERS