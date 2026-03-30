Florida Panthers Sign Young Goalie to Contract

The Florida Panthers added to their goalie room on Monday, signing Tyler Muszelik to a two-year, entry-level contract which kicks in next season.

Because the contract does not begin right now, he is not eligible to play for AHL Charlotte unless he signed a pro-tryout with the Checkers.

The 21-year-old Muszelik was originally drafted in the sixth-round of the 2022 draft by the Panthers.

He spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at the University of New Hampshire before playing his final two seasons for UConn.

Muszelik went 19-11-5 for the Huskies this past season with a .926/2.21. His save percentage was ranked fifth nationally among goalies with at least 30 appearances.

The native of Long Valley, N.J., went 40-27-10 with a .911/2.51 in 78 games for UNH and UConn.

Muszelik helped the Huskies make it to the NCAA tournament for the second straight year; UConn’s season ended with a 2-1 loss to Michigan State last Thursday.

“Tyler is a talented and hard-working goaltender who has displayed strong growth and poise throughout his four seasons in college hockey,” Florida GM Bill Zito said. “We are excited for him to begin his professional career within our organization and Goaltending Excellence Department.’’

ON DECK: GAME No. 74