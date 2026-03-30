Connect with us

Florida Panthers

Florida Panthers Sign Young Goalie to Contract

Published

10 hours ago

on

Florida panthers goalie
The Florida Panthers signed former University of New Hampshire and UConn goalie Tyler Muszelik to his two-year ELC on Monday. Muszelik was a sixth-round pick by the Panthers in 2022. // Photo courtesy @UConnMHOC

The Florida Panthers added to their goalie room on Monday, signing Tyler Muszelik to a two-year, entry-level contract which kicks in next season.

Because the contract does not begin right now, he is not eligible to play for AHL Charlotte unless he signed a pro-tryout with the Checkers.

The 21-year-old Muszelik was originally drafted in the sixth-round of the 2022 draft by the Panthers.

He spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at the University of New Hampshire before playing his final two seasons for UConn.

Muszelik went 19-11-5 for the Huskies this past season with a .926/2.21. His save percentage was ranked fifth nationally among goalies with at least 30 appearances.

The native of Long Valley, N.J., went 40-27-10 with a .911/2.51 in 78 games for UNH and UConn.

Muszelik helped the Huskies make it to the NCAA tournament for the second straight year; UConn’s season ended with a 2-1 loss to Michigan State last Thursday.

“Tyler is a talented and hard-working goaltender who has displayed strong growth and poise throughout his four seasons in college hockey,” Florida GM Bill Zito said. “We are excited for him to begin his professional career within our organization and Goaltending Excellence Department.’’

ON DECK: GAME No. 74
OTTAWA SENATORS at FLORIDA PANTHERS 
Get FHN+ today!
Related Topics:
3 Comments
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Van

Bring him up for th last few games! We need a shot inthe arm!

0
Reply
George Richards, FHN Publisher

Contract kicks in next year

0
Reply
surveyjay

Test

0
Reply

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

3
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x