Florida Panthers Significantly Raise Prices for Game 6 Watch Party

The Florida Panthers will once again open up their arena for a watch party Friday night when the Florida Panthers visit the Edmonton Oilers for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.

After drawing large crowds to Sunrise for Games 3 and 4 — and, having a lot of the tickets soaked up by scalpers — the team changed its strategy and significantly raised prices for this one.

For the first two watch parties, tickets were $10 each and seating was first come, first served.

Wednesday morning, the team opened up sales to its season-ticket holders allowing them to select reserve seating in the lower bowl for $40 per ticket.

Upper deck seating is also reserved and cost $10.

The team says “a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Florida Panthers Foundation.’’

Game 6 is Friday at 8 p.m., with doors to the arena opening at 7. Parking is included in the price and concession prices are lowered from usual game day pricing.

Tickets can be purchased HERE or by visiting FloridaPanthers.com/PlayoffCentral.

